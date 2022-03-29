LEGOLAND® New York Resort, built by LeChase, honored among nation's 'most impressive' projects

ARMONK, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeChase has received a prestigious 2022 Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award for construction of LEGOLAND® New York Resort. The company served as construction manager for the 150-acre destination – the Northeast's first new theme park in decades.

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America annually presents the Build America Awards to recognize firms who build the "most impressive" construction projects in the nation. LEGOLAND New York Resort, located in Goshen, N.Y., was honored in the category of "building, new or renovations, over $126 million." Representatives from LeChase accepted the project's award at the Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards Breakfast during AGC's Annual Convention at the in Grapevine, Texas.

"LeChase takes great pride in constructing many different types of projects, but It's especially rewarding to build a destination where families can create lasting memories," said LeChase Vice President David Campbell of the New York Metro office in Armonk, N.Y. "We're honored to receive this award and thank everyone who played a role in delivering a resort that truly reflects the creativity and fun of the LEGO® brand."

LEGO characters and structures carry through each of the Resort's seven themed lands, as well as the hotel. For example, a carousel features human-sized LEGO DUPLO® figures instead of horses, while another ride takes guests into the world of LEGO NINJAGO®. The hotel lobby includes a castle/pirate themed play area and a wall of LEGO Minifigures.

Building the resort was a massive undertaking, with LeChase working in close collaboration with the park's owner, Merlin Entertainments. More than 50 contractors and 600 workers were on site daily. LeChase built 64 buildings, including the 250-room hotel, and handled a number of special tasks that ranged from hanging the colorful and playful elements on the buildings, to erecting the steel for the Dragon roller coaster.

LEGOLAND® New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson credited LeChase with helping navigate the challenges and the complexities of building a major theme park and hotel destination.

"The team at LeChase were invaluable collaborators, and their expertise and professionalism were instrumental in helping us open last year," Johnson said. "Throughout their involvement with this project, the team at LeChase kept quality, service, budget and safety in mind. We thank the LeChase team for their efforts in helping us to create the ultimate LEGO theme park destination, one which will help make memorable experiences for families for decades to come."

LEGOLAND New York Resort will open for its 2022 season Friday, April 8. Throughout the finished Resort, visitors can see the creativity and enormous attention to detail that make it a marquee destination for families with children ages 2-12.

For images and other information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, go to https://www.legoland.com/new-york/about-us/press-room/

For more about LeChase Construction Services, visit www.lechase.com.

