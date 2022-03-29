INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR ARTS AND CULTURE (IFAC) & SING FOR HOPE CELEBRATE WORLD PIANO DAY WITH LAUNCH OF WORLD'S LARGEST ONLINE PIANO ART GALLERY & DEBUT OF SING FOR HOPE PIANOS IN NEW ORLEANS

INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR ARTS AND CULTURE (IFAC) & SING FOR HOPE CELEBRATE WORLD PIANO DAY WITH LAUNCH OF WORLD'S LARGEST ONLINE PIANO ART GALLERY & DEBUT OF SING FOR HOPE PIANOS IN NEW ORLEANS

World Piano Day is celebrated on March 29th, the 88th day of the year, reflecting 88 keys on piano keyboard

Sing for Hope Board Member Jon Batiste celebrates the piano and its communal power in our lives

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (IFAC) and Sing for Hope today announced the details of their celebration of World Piano Day 2022, to be held on March 29, the 88th day of each year, in reflection of the 88 keys on the standard piano keyboard.

Sing for Hope Board Member Jon Batiste shares a Healing Arts concert for frontline healthcare workers at NYU Langone Medical Center (SFH Piano by George Bates). (PRNewswire)

Sing for Hope celebrates World Piano Day with debut in New Orleans and world's largest online piano art gallery

IFAC, chaired by Sing for Hope Global Patron Dr. Haruhisa Handa, and Sing for Hope will mark the harmonious holiday with the launch of two major new piano-centric initiatives – one virtual and one in-person – offered free of charge for everyone to enjoy.

In the virtual space, the launch of the first-ever Sing for Hope Pianos Gallery will make available the world's largest online collection of public piano artworks, featuring images and in-depth information on the artists and their works, as well as the SFH Pianos' locations in schools, healthcare facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide.

In tandem with the launch of the online Sing for Hope Pianos Gallery will be the New Orleans debut of Sing for Hope Pianos: PiaNola, featuring eight local-artist-designed upright pianos placed in iconic locations across New Orleans from March 29 to April 13, guided by Project Leaders Adam Lozoya (The Traveling Pianist) and Kalli Padgett (Creole Connection). At the conclusion of their public residency, these special Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to permanent homes in schools and community-based organizations across the greater New Orleans area.

Said Sing for Hope Board Member Jon Batiste, (2022 most-GRAMMY-nominated artist), "We bring these Sing for Hope Pianos to our shared streets and public spaces because the context of where you experience music can profoundly change you. Public sharing of art fosters and affirms community. It's what we need right now, what the world needs. And as a Sing for Hope board member, I love that we're celebrating World Piano Day by launching in my hometown of New Orleans!"

The Sing for Hope Pianos program began in New York City in 2010. Today, it is one of the world's largest public arts programs, enlivening public spaces from The Bronx to Beirut, and from Aspen to Athens. Impactful, far-ranging programs like The Sing for Hope Pianos form a throughline of the philanthropic portfolio of Sing for Hope Global Patron Dr. Handa, as seen in his support of work from new hospitals in Cambodia to new operatic stages on Sydney Harbour.

In Dr. Handa's words, "I believe that music and the arts have the power to transform human hearts and minds, to draw us inward and upward to make the world around us a better place."

Said Monica Yunus, Sing for Hope Co-Founder, "One of our great points of pride at Sing for Hope is our partnership with IFAC, under the guidance of Dr. Handa and our great board member and IFAC International Executive Director Midori Miyazaki." Continued Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora, "We're honored to work with IFAC, our dear friend and board member Jon Batiste, and our entire SFH board and team to share art for all, now more than ever. It reminds us of the best aspects of our human family."

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, and Ann Ziff; The National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; Fosun International; Liquitex (Official Paint Sponsor); and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more and join the movement at singforhope.org.

Media Contact:

Richard Robertson

richard@singforhope.org

212-966-5955

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sing for Hope