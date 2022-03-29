ENORMOUS AND EXCEPTIONAL FURA Gems to auction stunning natural emeralds from Coscuez, Colombia

DUBAI and SHARJAH, UAE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fura Gems (''FURA'') is pleased to announce its second rough Colombian emerald auction, to be held 3–10 April 2022 in Sharjah, UAE. FURA to present never-seen-before, rare selection of untreated natural emeralds of intense colour and immaculate clarity.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9031151-fura-gems-auction-stunning-natural-emeralds-from-coscuez-colombia/

Key Highlights:

Over 210,000 carats of rough emeralds across a range of qualities on display.

An impressive array of top-quality emerald roughs weighing more than 20 carats each, among which are two glorious and incredible emerald roughs of 81.2 carats and 83.8 carats each.

Introducing first of its kind emeralds grading system to help the buyers to have layouts, calibrated parcels and even single pieces with similar colour and clarity.

Over 50 clients from Colombia , India , New York , Israel , and Bangkok to attend

In a first-ever for Colombian emeralds, FURA guarantees complete traceability and transparency of its entire auction lot of emerald roughs, with the Gübelin Gem Lab's Provenance Proof blockchain system.

For top-quality natural masterpieces, Gübelin's Emerald Paternity Test certifies the mine of origin

These emerald roughs are, without exception, ethically and sustainably mined.

Dev Shetty Founder and CEO of Fura, commented:

"With the environment license approved and the mining title extended by 30 years, we have already commenced the construction of the large-scale underground mine. We believe by 2023, Fura will become the largest supplier of the Rough Colombian emerald globally and thereby provide consistent trade supply of the rough Colombian emerald.

The range of finest quality to be displayed including the 81.2 carats and 83.8 carats of rough emeralds each, confirms our belief that Coscuez produces the finest emerald in the world. We are also proud to add the Gübelin Gem Lab's Emerald Paternity Test and Provenance Proof blockchain system to provide complete transparency and traceability of the emeralds coming from the Coscuez mine.

Fura is grateful to the community of Coscuez, Government of Colombia for their support and the Fura team for their relentless hard work and undying commitment to make Fura a truly global mining company."

About FURA

FURA, www.furagems.com is a gemstone mining company established in 2017. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with three mining subsidiaries, in Colombia, Mozambique and Australia, produce emeralds, rubies and sapphires, respectively.

