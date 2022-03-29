Comprehensive Behavioral Health and Psych Associates of Maryland Join Forces to Form Bloom Health Centers

Merger creates one of the largest in-network, comprehensive mental healthcare groups in the Mid-Atlantic—providing a first-of-its-kind "never alone" care team model for patients

TOWSON, Md. and ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Associates of Maryland (PAM) and Comprehensive Behavioral Health (CBH) announced today that the two organizations have merged to form Bloom Health Centers (Bloom), a leading multidisciplinary mental health treatment provider. Harnessing the power of a unique care team model, coupled with proprietary technology and advanced therapies, Bloom's aim is to provide improved access to care and better outcomes for patients and communities alike.

Bloom Health Centers are working towards creating a world where no one feels alone by providing comprehensive and integrated behavioral and mental health services. (PRNewswire)

Our common missions and desire to transform the face of mental health services and treatment made us a perfect match.

PAM and CBH share a common mission and vision: to create a world where no one feels alone by providing patients comprehensive, integrated, and in-network mental health services through a collaborative care team model. This joining of forces dramatically expands the reach of each organization—doubling the physical footprint and provider base, which in turn can greatly improve access to quality care for patients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Under the leadership of Dr. Neel Nene, CBH has grown rapidly, providing a full continuum of mental health services. These services include psychiatry, psychotherapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and Spravato® (esketamine) therapy in outpatient and inpatient settings.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've built over the years at CBH and couldn't be more excited to come together with Psych Associates of Maryland to form Bloom," said Dr. Neel Nene, Founder of CBH and Chief Medical Officer of the combined company, Bloom. "Together, we will transform the delivery of mental health services by creating never-before-seen care teams in our industry for each patient, eliminating any and all barriers to care by accepting all insurances, and providing innovative treatment offerings."

Mental health services are currently delivered to a patient in need of therapy or treatment in disparate ways—oftentimes with a patient needing a variety of different professionals who don't always interact. This new merger of PAM and CBH to create Bloom Health Centers now allows patients to have a care team designed specifically around their needs, while adjusting as patients progress in their journeys. The care team, consisting of Psychiatrists, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Therapists, champions and carefully guides patients along their mental health journey in partnership with the referring physician—ensuring nothing is overlooked.

Additionally, Bloom will continue to deepen its ties with local and regional mental health hospitals and universities, such as University of Virginia, George Mason University, University of Maryland, Shenandoah University, Georgetown University, James Madison University, The George Washington University, and Penn State, by providing clinical training opportunities for students to prepare the next generation of clinicians.

"We are extremely excited to partner with CBH to form Bloom Health Centers," said Lorraine Riche, President of Psych Associates of Maryland and Bloom. "Our combined missional focus, paired with our deep desire to help transform the face of mental health services and treatment, made us a perfect match to come together. Our individualized treatment plans and team approach to caring for our patients is designed to ensure that every patient feels heard, seen, and known at Bloom. We are honored to be able to help dramatically impact the lives of so many needing this type of high-touch mental health care."

About Bloom Health Centers

Bloom Health Centers are working towards creating a world where no one feels alone by providing comprehensive and integrated behavioral and mental health services. The company is focused on meeting patients where they are and streamlining care through a collaborative care team model. With a focus on technology and advanced therapies, Bloom is unlocking access to care and increased potential for patients and communities alike. Individuals looking for mental health services should call: 1-667-668-2566. For more information, visit: bloomhealthcenters.com

About Psych Associates of Maryland

Psych Associates of Maryland provides comprehensive behavioral health services that serve the greater Baltimore metropolitan area, with locations in downtown Baltimore, Towson, Columbia, Annapolis, and Gaithersburg. The company diagnoses and treats children, adolescents, adults, and the geriatric population. For more information, visit: pamllc.us

About Comprehensive Behavioral Health

Comprehensive Behavioral Health (CBH) is a leading, multidisciplinary treatment center that services all the DC Metropolitan area. Its locations include Arlington, Bethesda, Ashburn, and Winchester. The company provides robust mental healthcare to all corners of the nation. Goal oriented, CBH works to find the best fit, always guided by the most up-to-date, researched information in mental healthcare. For more information, visit: cbhmh.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Lorow

Inspire Agency on behalf of Bloom Health Centers

llorow@inspire-agency.com

585-729-7736

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloom Health Centers