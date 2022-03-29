American Homes 4 Rent Expands its Renewable Energy Program by Partnering with Elevation

Innovative program offers solar energy, efficiency and technology to save on energy costs

CALABASAS, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced a first-of-its kind partnership with Elevation, a fully integrated residential energy solutions company, to bring energy efficient technology to its residents and amenity centers.

The partnership has begun with the integration of solar energy into American Homes 4 Rent's current and future amenity centers in its new single-family rental communities and will continue with the deployment of energy solutions in participating homes.

"As one of the top homebuilders in the nation, we continue to build the future of America responsibly, prioritizing durability and efficiency and implementing a strategy for managing our carbon footprint," said Bryan Smith, Chief Operating Officer of American Homes 4 Rent. "This partnership with Elevation aims to reduce the environmental impact and energy costs for both American Homes 4 Rent and our residents, while aligning with our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles."

Participating homes and amenity centers will benefit from solar energy, energy efficiency upgrades and smart energy technology that provides real-time, appliance-level consumption data.

"Our vision is to bring this proprietary combination of software and renewable technology to scale," said Greg Fasullo, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation. "We see this as an incredible opportunity to make a real difference in how energy is being used at home. Historically, the rental market has not had access to energy solutions that can make a real impact, and we are excited to be the solution for this fast-growing market."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

We are Certified™ as one of the nation's top employers by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, were named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek, and were recognized as being a top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

About Elevation

Headquartered in Arizona, with offices in Dallas, Austin, and Las Vegas, Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company providing solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management technology. A 2019, 2020, and 2021 Contractor of the Year award recipient by the U.S. Department of energy, Elevation has served thousands of families looking to make their homes more efficient and comfortable.

