InventHelp Inventor Develops Motivational Game for Schools (AAT-4670)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a teacher and I wanted to create an engaging new game that would provide fun while promoting proper, positive behavior," said an inventor, from Hampton, Ga., "so I invented GAME TIME. My design encourages children to behave responsibly, kindly and respectfully toward each other and toward their teachers."

The patent-pending invention provides a game to encourage and reward responsible behavior among grade-school students. In doing so, it helps to reduce improper behavior like horseplay, fighting, excessive talking, etc. As a result, it could spark friendly competition and it could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique and novel design that is easy to play so it is ideal for schools.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

