BMI recognizes Texas Heritage Songwriters Association 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Mark James with Multiple Multi-Million-Air Certificates covered by Elvis, Willie Nelson, B.J. Thomas

Legendary Texas songwriter Mark James recognized during Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Weekend, earning certificates for multiple prolific multi-million broadcast performances.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association (TXHSA) inducted Mark James into its 2022 Hall of Fame class along with Lefty Frizzell, Nanci Griffith, and Lightnin' Hopkins on February 12, 2022. During its Friday night sponsor-only Darrell K Royal Pickin' Party, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) Executive Director, Creative, Texas, Mitch Ballard, and Assistant Vice President, Creative, Nashville, Mason Hunter joined TXHSA Board Member and Producer Joe Ables in presenting James with several of their coveted "Million-Air" certificates.

Mason Hunter (BMI), Mark James (Honoree), Joe Ables (TXHSA), Mitch Ballard (BMI) during the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Weekend, hosted by the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association in Austin, Texas. (PRNewswire)

BMI Million-Air Awards commemorate songs that have reached over one million broadcast performances. Most notably, James' mega-hits "Hooked On A Feeling" and "Suspicious Minds" logged a staggering 9 million performances each. Other songs awarded certificates included "Always On My Mind" (7 million), and "One Hell Of A Woman" and "Moody Blue," each receiving certificates for the 1 million mark. Together, these 5 songs have over 27 million cumulative performances.

Texas' self-styled culture is unique in ways that are respected and envied worldwide, and so is its songwriting. Penning some of popular music's most beloved and enduring songs, Mark James is a songwriting legend.

His songs have been recorded in multiple genres, including pop, rock, jazz, country, R&B, and rap by the likes of Elvis Presley, B.J. Thomas, Blue Swede, Lou Rawls, Johnny Winter, Michael Bublé, Jay Z, Nancy Wilson, Sonny & Cher, Waylon Jennings, The Partridge Family, The Pet Shop Boys, Willie Nelson, Bill Withers, Martina McBride, Petula Clark, The Fine Young Cannibals, Bush, and Dwight Yoakam among others.

Saturday's public Hall of Fame Awards Show at Austin's Paramount Theatre honored James, bringing him into the spotlight and inducting him into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame. Sponsors and patrons celebrated James and the other inductees in an evening of awards, tributes, and performances from past inductees, Grammy Award winners, renowned songwriters, and recording artists.

