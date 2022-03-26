New Long-Term Complete Skin Clearance Data for Bimekizumab in Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Presented at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

Eleven abstracts highlight new data on bimekizumab in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Pooled data from five Phase 3/ 3b trials showed that more than eight out of 10 patients who achieved complete skin clearance with bimekizumab at week 16, and entered open-label extension, maintained this response through two years

Data from the open-label extension period of the BE RADIANT study showed that achievement of complete skin clearance at week 48 was maintained through week 96 with continuous bimekizumab treatment and improved for patients who switched from secukinumab to bimekizumab

ATLANTA, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it is presenting 11 abstracts on bimekizumab in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on March 25-29, including a late breaking oral platform presentation and 10 posters. The platform presentation details new analysis of pooled data from five bimekizumab Phase 3/3b clinical trials, which showed that over 80 percent of patients who achieved complete skin clearance (PASI 100) at week 16 and entered the open-label extension (OLE) studies maintained this response through two years, and no new safety signals were identified.1

(PRNewsfoto/UCB, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Among the poster presentations, new data from the OLE period of the Phase 3b BE RADIANT study showed that clinical responses (PASI 100 and absolute PASI, PASI ≤2) achieved at week 48 were maintained through week 96 with continuous treatment with bimekizumab and improved for patients who switched from secukinumab to bimekizumab on entry to the OLE.2,3 Patients who were PASI 90 non-responders with secukinumab at week 48 achieved improved clinical responses (PASI 90 and PASI 100) after switching to bimekizumab in the OLE.3 Among patients who were PASI 90 responders with secukinumab at week 48, PASI 90 response was maintained and PASI 100 response increased following switch to bimekizumab in the OLE.3

Bimekizumab is an investigational product and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The safety and efficacy and safety have not been established. In the European Union and Great Britain, bimekizumab is the first selective IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to be approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.4,5

"Long-term complete skin clearance is an important goal for people with psoriasis, and the new 96-week data from the open-label extension period of the BE RADIANT study offer fresh insights on the sustained response and clinical potential of bimekizumab in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis," said Bruce Strober, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, U.S., and Central Connecticut Dermatology Research, Cromwell, CT, U.S. "In addition, the improved clinical responses seen in patients who switched to bimekizumab after 48 weeks of treatment with secukinumab offer further new insights that should help to inform future clinical practice."

Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB, said: "We are pleased to share our latest long-term data on bimekizumab with the dermatology community at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting. The wealth of new data, insights and progress being presented underlines our commitment to advances in psoriasis care for people living with this challenging, life-long condition."

Phase 3/3b studies: two-year pooled data for bimekizumab in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis1¥

Data were pooled from the BE VIVID, BE READY, and BE SURE Phase 3 trials, the Phase 3b BE RADIANT trial and OLE (48 weeks), and the first year of the BE BRIGHT OLE study. Analysis evaluated PASI 100 maintenance through two years (OLE 48 weeks) among PASI 100 week 16 responders who entered the respective OLE studies and received continuous bimekizumab maintenance dosing from week 16 (320 mg every four weeks [Q4W/Q4W/Q4W] or Q4W/Q8W/Q8W). At week 16, 62.4 percent of bimekizumab-treated patients (n=1,362) achieved PASI 100. Of those who entered the OLEs, 85.1 percent (Q4W/Q4W/Q4W; n=316) and 83.8 percent (Q4W/Q8W/Q8W; n=267) maintained PASI 100 at year two (OLE week 48). The exposure-adjusted incidence rates (EAIRs) of overall and serious treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were 192.7 and 5.9. The most common TEAEs were nasopharyngitis (EAIR of 18.4), oral candidiasis (13.0), and upper respiratory tract infections (7.8). Almost all cases of oral candidiasis (98.1 percent) were mild or moderate.

BE RADIANT open-label extension study in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: efficacy and safety data through 96 weeks2

Complete skin clearance (PASI 100) levels observed with bimekizumab in the BE RADIANT study were maintained in the OLE through week 96 (74.8 percent and 70.6 percent at weeks 48 and 96, respectively) and improved for patients who switched from secukinumab to bimekizumab on entry to the OLE period at week 48 (52.8 percent and 76.1 percent at weeks 48 and 96, respectively). The absolute PASI response (PASI ≤ 2) was also maintained through week 96 (94.3 percent and 93.4 percent at weeks 48 and 96, respectively) and improved for patients who switched from secukinumab to bimekizumab on entry to the OLE period (83.9 percent and 94.6 percent at weeks 48 and 96, respectively). During the OLE, the most common adverse events with bimekizumab were nasopharyngitis (11.8/100 patient-years), oral candidiasis (7.8/100 patient-years), and urinary tract infection (4.5/100 patient-years). Adverse events were comparable between patients continuing bimekizumab or switching from secukinumab to bimekizumab. The incidence of serious adverse events was low. These analyses included 336 patients treated with bimekizumab, and 318 patients treated with secukinumab who completed the BE RADIANT double-blinded period and switched to bimekizumab upon entering the OLE.

BE RADIANT open-label extension study in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: responder analysis in patients switching from secukinumab to bimekizumab3

At week 48, 53/318 patients (16.7 percent) treated with secukinumab had not achieved PASI 90. After switching to bimekizumab in the OLE, responses improved. At week 96, 79.2 percent of this group achieved PASI 90, and 50.9 percent achieved PASI 100. At week 48, 256/318 patients (80.5 percent) treated with secukinumab had achieved PASI 90. After switching to bimekizumab in the OLE, 95.2 percent of this group maintained this response at week 96, and the PASI 100 response increased from 65.2 percent at week 48 to 79.9 percent at week 96. No clinically relevant differences in safety outcomes for patients who switched from secukinumab to bimekizumab were observed from weeks 48-96.

¥ Modified non-responder imputation analyses

About the BE READY, BE VIVID and BE SURE studies and the BE BRIGHT open-label extension study6,7,8,9

The efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis were evaluated in three Phase 3 studies, versus placebo and ustekinumab (BE VIVID), versus placebo (BE READY), and versus adalimumab (BE SURE). Patients who completed one of these three Phase 3 studies were eligible to enroll in the BE BRIGHT open-label extension study.

About the BE RADIANT and BE RADIANT open-label extension study10

BE RADIANT was a Phase 3b, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, active-comparator-controlled, parallel-group study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab compared to secukinumab in adults with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Patients who completed the 48-week double-blinded period were able to enroll in the ongoing 96-week open-label extension, where they all received bimekizumab.

About bimekizumab

Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to selectively and directly inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.11

Bimekizumab is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults, and its efficacy and safety have not been established for any indication in the U.S.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32.2.559.94.14

email antje.witte@ucb.com

Corporate Communications

Ally Funk

T +1.678.365.6321

email ally.funk@ucb.com

Brand Communications

Eimear O'Brien

T +32.2.559.92.71

email eimear.obrien@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.8 billion in 2021. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

Forward looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the global spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products, which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of such forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the future.

UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, only as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potential impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty to update any information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

References

Gordon KB, Armstrong A, Lebwohl M, et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety through two years in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Analysis of pooled data from five phase 3/ 3b clinical trials. To be presented at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting. Strober B, Paul C, Blauvelt A, et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety through 96 weeks in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Results from the open-label extension period of the BE RADIANT phase 3b trial. To be presented at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting. Lebwohl M, Ghoreschi K, Strober B, et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who switched from secukinumab: Results from the open-label extension period of the BE RADIANT phase 3b trial. To be presented at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting. March 2022 . BIMZELX (bimekizumab) EU Summary of Product Characteristics. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimzelx-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Last accessed

. Last accessed: March 2022 . BIMZELX (bimekizumab) GB Summary of Product Characteristics https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12834 https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12833 . Last accessed: Reich K, Papp KA, Blauvelt A, et al. Bimekizumab versus ustekinumab for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE VIVID): efficacy and safety from a 52-week, multicentre, double-blind, active comparator and placebo-controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2021;397(10273):487-498. Gordon KB, Foley P, Krueger JG, et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE READY): a multicentre, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised withdrawal phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2021;397(10273):475-486. Warren RB, Blauvelt A, Bagel J, et al. Bimekizumab versus Adalimumab in Plaque Psoriasis. N Engl J Med. 2021;385(2):130-141. March 2022 . ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in Adult Subjects With Moderate to Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis (BE BRIGHT). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03598790?term=NCT03598790&draw=2&rank=1 . Last accessed: Reich K, Warren R, Lebwohl M, et al. Bimekizumab versus Secukinumab in Plaque Psoriasis N Engl J Med. 2021;385(2):142-152. Glatt S, Helmer E, Haier B, et al. First-in-human randomized study of bimekizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody and selective dual inhibitor of IL-17A and IL-17F, in mild psoriasis. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2017;83(5):991-1001.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UCB, Inc.