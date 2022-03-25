InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Masks(MDA-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Masks are in short supply and supplies are running low during the current pandemic. I thought there should be a way to sanitize protective masks and other items," said an inventor, from Brooklyn Park, Minn., "so I invented the CAROUSEL SANITIZING SYSTEM. My design has a proven method of killing germs and viruses, which allows individuals to safely reuse masks."

The patent-pending invention provides a way to sanitize a large amount of protective masks and medical supplies. In doing so, it helps to kill germs and viruses associated with the coronavirus. As a result, it enhances safety and hygiene and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

