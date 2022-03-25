Creator Clash - a YouTube Creator Boxing Event - Coming to Tampa, Florida and Streaming Service Moment House on May 14, 2022

Featuring well-known creators across YouTube and other social media platforms, the event will be live in-person in Tampa, Florida and livestreamed on Moment House, with all net profits going to charity

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Clash , in collaboration with Real Good Touring , is bringing your favorite YouTube creators across gaming, animation, tech, dancing, finance, cuisine, comedy and more together in one place for the must-see boxing event of the year. Unlike previous creator-focused boxing events, this experience will include up to 11 different match-ups from creators who have dedicated months of training and discipline to the sport of boxing. Confirmed fighters include Alex Ernst , Arin Hanson (GameGrumps), AB (H3Podcast producer), DAD , Doctor Mike , Graham Stephan , Harley (Epic Meal Time), Hundar (Muscle Party), idubbbz (who also serve as creator/producer of the event), I did a thing , Justaminx , Matt Watson , Michael Reeves , Odd1sout , Ryan Magee (SuperMega) and Yodeling Haley , with more to be announced in the coming weeks. In total, the creators set to don boxing gloves for the event have altogether over 22 billion lifetime views and over 131 million followers.

Creator Clash is a boxing event featuring the most unlikely group of creators going toe-to-toe for charity.

"These creators want to show respect to boxing, while putting on an entertaining show that reflects their personalities," said idubbbz. "It was really important to us that the creators took this experience seriously, and let me tell you – they absolutely have. They have been training for months, and we can't wait to show you what they can bring to the table. Influencer boxing has previously been very money-driven and our goal is to bring attention back to the sport, while delivering fun and interesting personalities for an all-around great show for some great causes."

Creator Clash is a boxing event featuring the most unlikely group of creators going toe-to-toe for charity, with all net profits from the event going to the American Heart Association, as well as other charities to be announced in the coming weeks. The fighters chosen to show up in the ring have a wide range of skills and will rise to the occasion for the love of the sport and the fans, having trained with a professional boxing coach for over six months. The event will take place in Tampa, Florida on May 14, 2022 and will also stream live on Moment House .

