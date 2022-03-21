Gruber Painting Announces March Coupon for Interior and Exterior Painting Projects

From Now Until March 31, 2022, Clients Will Get $500 Off a Paint Job Worth $5,000 or More

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gruber, Founder of the Bay Area painter company Gruber Painting, is pleased to announce the launch of a coupon that offers $500 dollars off painting projects, from now until March 31, 2022.

To learn more about the Gruber Painting Coupon, please check out https://gruberpainting.com/gruber-painting-winter-special-10-off-2/ .

As Gruber noted, he is always looking for ways to show his valued customers how much he appreciates their business. This inspired him to launch the March coupon, which will knock $500 off a contracted job worth at least $5,000. There are no gimmicks, strings, red tape or odd conditions attached to this offer, he said.

"Sign the contract, get the discount, get the new paint you've been aching for and the bold, beautiful new look you and your home deserve for the coming season. It's just that easy," Gruber said, adding that the Winter Special is ideal for people whose existing paint job is looking tired, worn, old or weathered.

To make taking advantage of the coupon as easy as possible, Gruber Painting is offering a free, no-obligation site walkthrough and estimate. Prior to March 31, people can call the office or schedule their appointment on the Gruber Painting website.

"Once we've signed the contract and we've got your home or business on our schedule, we'll automatically make $500 vanish off your final bill—just like magic."

Gruber said he and his team are proud to be the San Jose painting contractor that home and business owners trust to help make their properties look their absolute best. For over 12 years, Gruber Painting has worked with new and returning customers, and they truly enjoy giving home and business owners a "Wow!" experience.

