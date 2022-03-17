Wishpond Partners With LaLeo, the Largest Medical eCommerce Platform in Mexico and Latin America, to Sell Wishpond's Marketing Platform

Wishpond and LaLeo will partner to resell Wishpond's platform and other Wishpond software and services in Latin America

LaLeo has more than 300,000 customers in Latin America , which will help to raise Wishpond's profile and business in this region

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with J.P. Libros Ediciones Oklever, S.A. De C.V. ("LaLeo") to help sell Invigo's EverGeniusTM platform to the Latin American market. LaLeo, headquartered in Mexico City, is the largest medical eCommerce marketplace in Latin America that serves the needs of doctors, dentists, medical students, and clinics. LaLeo sells a wide selection of medical books, medical and dental devices, consumables and accessories to more than 300,000 medical professionals and students.

Wishpond's wholly owned subsidiary, Invigo, uses its EvergeniusTM platform to offer specialized digital marketing services to help medical and dental clinics improve brand recognition and website conversions by growing their customer base and increasing revenue. The platform's key features include customer relationship management (CRM), reputation management, call tracking, marketing automation tools, mobile marketing through SMS, pay per click management, sales funnels, and analytics.

Pursuant to the partnership with Wishpond, LaLeo will provide support Invigo's EvergeniusTM software platform to its medical and dental customers in Latin America. This partnership will help Wishpond access and sell into these major new markets.

"We're very pleased to partner with LaLeo," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "LaLeo has built an enviable market share and a tremendous brand name as the go-to eCommerce vendor for medical and dental books and supplies. The Latin American market is an important growth market for us and we believe that our EvergeniusTM platform can help LaLeo's medical and dental customers grow their customer base in those markets."

Pursuant to the agreement, Wishpond will provide LaLeo with training, software and support for the EvergeniusTM platform while LaLeo will host, resell and provide support with respect to the platform to its customers as well as providing localization and other customizations for the Latin American markets. Wishpond and LaLeo will share a percentage of the revenue derived from sales of software and services that are facilitated by LaLeo.

"We are extremely excited to work with Wishpond," said Francisco Zárete, CEO of LaLeo. "We see tremendous synergies working with Wishpond since they offer a complete suite of software and services perfectly suited to help LaLeo's customers with their online marketing needs. We are excited to introduce our customers to the Evergenius platform."

This partnership opens up a significant opportunity for Wishpond to access and sell to a large and growing Mexican and Latin American market more efficiently through LaLeo which has more than a million followers. It also allows LaLeo to increase its engagement and grow its business with its medical and dental customers.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About LaLeo

LaLeo is an online marketplace that sells a wide selection of medical books, medical and dental devices, consumables and accessories in Latin America. Headquartered in Mexico City, LaLeo is dedicated to serving the needs of doctors, dentists, medical students, and clinics. LaLeo is committed to providing the highest quality medical equipment and resources and distributing them extensively around Latin America. No border is an obstacle, and LaLeo will continue to provide clients with the best medical titles, equipment and consumable supplies in order to spread medical learning, improve access to medical care, and help support the medical industry as a whole.

