TaxAct Partners with AAA to Reduce Americans' Financial Anxiety

Including a robust filing discount, free help from CPAs and other tax experts, and educational materials designed to bolster financial knowledge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct®, a leading DIY tax-preparation solution, today announces its nationwide partnership with AAA to offer members across the United States a comprehensive tax filing experience at a discounted rate, as well as convenient access to resources to assist them in reaching their tax and financial wellness goals.

As part of this partnership, AAA members will receive free access to TaxAct Xpert Assist, allowing them to connect directly with CPAs or other tax experts to get their questions answered as they complete their returns. Members will also receive a robust discount on filing their federal and state returns using TaxAct, along with educational content to assist with the filing process and enable members to maximize their tax refunds.

"This is more than just a discount for AAA members. This is a collaborative national partnership whereby we are providing content through multiple channels that enables financial success and will help the more than 56 million AAA members in the U.S. achieve their personal finance and tax goals this season and beyond," said Curtis Campbell, TaxAct President.

"AAA is committed to giving members real solutions that make their lives easier," said Scott Parker, AAA Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. "One way we do this is by forming meaningful partnerships with organizations, like TaxAct, who we know will help us deliver on that promise."

"We put the highest emphasis on our customers and creating a seamless filing experience," added Campbell. "This partnership is the latest continuation of our efforts to help all Americans effortlessly, accurately and affordably file their taxes while improving their overall financial health. We look forward to supporting the AAA member community for years to come."

About TaxAct®

TaxAct is a savvy, tax-ﬁling solution that provides filers with aﬀordable DIY tax software to successfully navigate the U.S. tax code. As a pioneer in the industry, TaxAct's products enable all users – regardless of profession, tax bracket or complexity of their return – to quickly and accurately ﬁle their taxes all while discovering new ways to leverage their tax situation and improve their ﬁnancial well-being. At TaxAct, taxes are our expertise, but we don't see them as the end goal. Rather, we believe taxes are a stepping-stone to possibility. Possibilities that are unique as every ﬁler. Possibilities that help each hardworking American not only claim the money they deserve but also enable them to make smart money decisions. We deliver the power of possibility through straightforward technology to help ﬁlers secure their best tax outcome and elevate their ﬁnancial lives.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business, the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $76.2 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2020, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 62 million members across North America, including 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com.

