Seegene appoints Dr. Glen Hansen as Head of Medical Affairs of U.S. subsidiary Dr. Hansen to provide clinical input to product development process; strengthen strategic partnerships with U.S. networks

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Glen Hansen, Ph.D., D(ABMM), FCCM, as the Head of Scientific and Medical Affairs of its United States subsidiary, Seegene Technologies. In this role, Dr. Hansen will provide clinical input to the development process of new products and initiate product and disease state knowledge to targeted medical and scientific thought leaders.

Dr. Hansen has decades of real-world and clinical experience as a microbiologist specializing in molecular diagnostics and medical microbiology. Prior to joining Seegene, he was the Medical Director of the Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. Dr. Hansen graduated with honors from the University of Saskatchewan where he earned dual bachelor's degrees in Microbiology and Immunology. He later received his Ph.D. in Clinical Microbiology. His post-doctoral experience includes a fellowship in Molecular Diagnostics (New York University/New York Public Health Research Institute) and in Medical Microbiology and Public Health Microbiology (University of Washington).

"I'm excited to utilize my years-long clinical experience at Seegene Technologies and be at the forefront of the company's transformation of its assay development process from manual to digital," said Dr. Hansen. "The vision is to expand our product portfolio ranging from COVID to non-COVID assays, to open a new paradigm in molecular diagnostics and enable health professionals to select the most reliable and effective treatment for patients."

Dr. Hansen's appointment marks the second leadership announcement for the U.S. subsidiary in less than a month. In late February, Seegene appointed Richard Creager, Ph.D., as the CEO to help solidify its U.S. business and deliver on the company's global strategy as a molecular diagnostics platform company, through product development, M&As and strategic alliances.

"This appointment greatly strengthens Seegene's presence in the U.S. as the company aims to drive the adoption and clinical utilization of its products and increase strategic partnerships with U.S. health networks and research institutions," said Dr. Creager, CEO of Seegene Technologies.

Seegene will also add a Chief Financial Officer to its U.S. leadership lineup at the end of March. The company expects the latest appointments to help Seegene Technologies broaden its horizon of operation, from sales to R&D, local production and financial affairs, as it aims to increase its share in the U.S. molecular diagnostics market.

