MRK Technologies Named Attivo Networks' North American Partner of the Year 2nd Year in a Row

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity risk management provider MRK Technologies has been named the '2021 North American Partner of the Year' by Attivo Networks, a California cybersecurity firm focused on identity security and lateral movement attack prevention.

"We are honored to receive this partnership award two years in a row," said John Tookman, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of MRK Technologies. "Attivo Networks' ThreatDefend® Platform is a critical part of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions we offer our clients. Not only does the platform help defend against active cyberattacks, it also uses deception to expose and misdirect these attacks before they have a chance to reach their intended target."

"We're proud to honor MRK for their dedication to providing their customers with innovative cybersecurity solutions," added Sarah Ashburn, SVP, sales and customer success, Attivo Networks. "We're looking forward to continuing to grow together in 2022."

Attivo's recognition of MRK was announced at their second annual Excellence Awards, recognizing global partners delivering innovative, effective, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for their customers. The award is the latest in a string of partnership accolades for MRK, including recognition from IT security innovators LogRhythm and Abnormal Security.

"Our clients rely on our experience to bring them new IT innovations," said Tookman. "These partnerships prove how serious we are about keeping them safe and productive."

Founded in 1985, MRK Technologies has spent decades helping clients build strong technological foundations, grow their businesses and feel secure with their IT solutions. Core practice areas include:

Locally based CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) support, including the development of key security strategies, execution of priority projects and security crises response.





Managed security via a Secure Operations Center which monitors, alerts and advises on security threats in real-time.





Value-added reselling of smart, flexible and custom-tailored technology solutions via a team of skilled professionals in information security, storage and networking.

MRK Technologies, a TruWest Company, is a cybersecurity risk management provider that offers custom security solutions. We provide a full suite of information security services and solutions that help define cyber security strategy, identify and remediate threats and risks, select and deploy the right technology, and prepare and protect you from malicious attacks. From virtual CISOs to a full service MSSP, MRK partners with you to protect your business at every level.

