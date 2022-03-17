Mission Bio Names Stuart Essig Chair of its Board of Directors

New Chair brings extensive financial and life sciences experience with industry-leading companies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc. , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced it has appointed Stuart Essig, PhD, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Essig is currently a Managing Partner of Prettybrook Partners and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences, after serving as that company's CEO from 1997-2012, when Integra's revenues grew from $15 million to more than $1.0 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio) (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to welcome Stuart to our Board of Directors at this exciting time in Mission Bio's evolution," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio. "His proven track record at leading companies through periods of high growth will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand the capabilities and market reach of our Tapestri Platform."

Dr. Essig is a director for several public and private companies across the life sciences industry, including Integra Lifesciences, SeaSpine, IDEXX, Breg and Availity, and previously served on the boards of St. Jude Medical and Zimmer. His background in finance includes current roles as a Senior Advisor to TowerBrook Capital Partners and a Venture Partner at Wellington Partners, as well as a prior role as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs.

"I'm a big believer in the work that Mission Bio is doing to revolutionize single-cell multi-omics, and excited to be joining its Board," said Dr. Essig. "Tapestri is a tremendous product backed by Yan's outstanding team, and I'm looking forward to lending my expertise to help the company reach its full potential."

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

