LRES Promotes Martha Zamora to Director, Assignment

ORANGE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRES Corporation, a provider of real estate appraisals and evaluations, asset management, and commercial trustee services, has advanced Martha Zamora to the role of Director of Assignment.

In this role, Ms. Zamora is responsible for overseeing multiple assignment teams at LRES, who are responsible for identifying and securing the most qualified and proximate vendor for each valuation order. Ms. Zamora will also manage team capacity and overall productivity.

"I have been part of the LRES team for several years and I am eager to apply my experience toward improving operational efficiency and reducing associated costs wherever possible," states Ms. Zamora. "The continually changing appraisal industry will continue be at forefront of our near and long-term innovation projects."

"One of the key goals for this new, expanded role is to align the processes between our appraisal and evaluation assignment teams. Martha has been a strong appraisal leader for many years and was a natural choice to lead the integration of our two valuation teams," states LRES Senior Vice President of Operations, Jill Haro.

"We are thrilled to have Martha continue her leadership at LRES and take on this expanded role," adds LRES President, Mark Johnson.

Ms. Zamora has been in the industry for over 25 years, having spent the last 14 years at LRES in assignment leadership. Prior to LRES, Ms. Zamora worked at Ameriquest Mortgage for over 5 years in their Special Servicing Valuations Department, ordering and reviewing appraisals and Broker Price Opinions.

