KnowBe4 Is a Leader in Security Awareness and Training Solutions Evaluation

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022 report.

Using a 30-criteria evaluation, The Forrester Wave report ranks 11 vendors in the security awareness and training market based on their current offering, strategy and market presence. KnowBe4 received the highest scores possible in 16 of the 30 evaluation criteria.

"Being named as one of the organizations that is a leader in The Forrester Wave for Security Awareness and Training Solutions is an honor for us," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We are particularly proud of the scores in the administration and support criterion, where we received the highest possible scores in the sub criteria of onboarding, global presence and customer support and success. We are grateful for the continued confidence from our customers. KnowBe4 is committed to striving for innovation and leading our customers toward long-term security awareness, behavior and cultural change for the better."

"Having direct influence on the ABCs: awareness, behavior and culture of an organization has been a core component of KnowBe4's strategic plans for advancing its offerings beyond security awareness and simulated phishing to have a truly measurable impact," said Perry Carpenter, chief evangelist and strategy officer, KnowBe4. "We have worked to develop a comprehensive, evidence backed, industry-first Security Culture Maturity Model to identify and strengthen employee knowledge, beliefs, values and behaviors so they can become an effective human layer of defense. KnowBe4's position as the leading security awareness training organization in The Forrester Wave is a direct result of our ability to innovate, our world-class training and our mission to educate employees to make smarter security decisions."

According to the report, "As one of the largest and most established vendors in this space, KnowBe4 has an enviable growth trajectory. Its security awareness training app is in the top five in the Microsoft Azure AD App Gallery. KnowBe4 has one of the largest content libraries we evaluated, its learner content is unique, varied, and engaging. Prospective customers who are seeking innovation in training, behavior, and culture change but who value the stability of an established vendor should evaluate KnowBe4."

To download a full copy of The Forrester Wave for Security Awareness and Training Solutions, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/forrester-wave-security-awareness-training.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 47,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

