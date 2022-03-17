JS Global's SharkNinja Wins Seven NPD Group Home Industry Performance Awards For Market Share Gains

NPD recognized SharkNinja for recording the largest dollar share increase in the U.S. or Canada markets for seven key home industry categories

The recognition from NPD Group brings to eight the number of well-known industry awards that SharkNinja has received so far this year

Industry recognition for SharkNinja this year builds on 19 respected industry awards received in 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja, an innovation leader in the consumer floorcare and small kitchen appliance industry, and part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691), a world-leading producer of small household appliances, recently won seven Home Industry Performance Awards from the NPD Group, in recognition of the company's expanding market share for key product categories in North American markets.

(PRNewswire)

NPD recognized SharkNinja for recording the largest dollar share increase in the U.S. or Canada markets for seven key home industry categories in 2021, compared to 2020, a testament to the continued popularity and success of the brands. The awards were announced during The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago from March 5-7.

The NPD awards further reflect Ninja's strong performance in the U.S., where it has held the No. 1 rank in small kitchen appliance brands for the last two years[1]. In the U.S., the Ninja brand was recognized for the largest share gain in four categories of small appliances: kitchen electrics; cook and heat, or "heated"; electric food prep, or "motorized"; and coffee and beverage[2]. Ninja also received recognition for expanding its share of two U.S. housewares categories: total housewares; and bakeware and cookware.

In the Canada[3] market, Ninja was recognized by NPD for expanding its share of the kitchen electrics categories.

"We're excited that SharkNinja's growth and leadership in key categories is being recognized by these Home Industry Performance Awards. This is further demonstration of SharkNinja's ability to achieve success across our product lines, while achieving growth in existing categories, new categories, and through international expansion," said Mark Barrocas, global president of JS Global, and president of SharkNinja. "This builds on our outstanding track record in 2021, when the Shark and Ninja brands were collectively recognized with 19 respected industry awards. That pace continues in 2022, reflecting the extraordinary value we provide to our consumers," said Barrocas.

The recognition from NPD Group brings the number of well-known industry awards that SharkNinja has received so far this year to eight. Last month, Ninja won the overall air fryer category in the "2022 Allrecipes Community Choice Awards", a product category that has quickly become a staple in many U.S. households as consumers continue shifting towards healthy cooking options and continue cooking more at home in general, a trend that is extending beyond the pandemic.

The awards haul for SharkNinja so far in 2022 builds on the strong performance in 2021, when the company was recognized both for its growing product portfolio within existing categories, as well as its expansion into new categories.

The Ninja brand portfolio of small kitchen appliances won more than 10 awards in 2021. Ninja's air fryer category received repeated accolades throughout last year, with Popular Mechanics recognizing the Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Oven as its "Best Versatile Cooking Appliance" in the "Gear of the Year: The Best Products We Tested in 2021" list. Multiple Ninja coffee machines also received awards recognition in 2021, including the Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System, which won "Best Coffee Maker" from "The Rolling Stone Essentials 2021." Meanwhile, versions of the Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System were recognized in the House Beautiful "Live Better Awards 2021" and the Good Housekeeping "2021 Kitchen Gear Awards."

Shark, the No.1 vacuum brand in the U.S. for the last 4 consecutive years[4], also garnered repeated industry recognition last year. Shark ended 2021 with at least seven awards in the cleaning category, including the "Good Housekeeping 2021 Cleaning Awards" for the Shark Wandvac System, which captured "Slimmest Stick Vacuum." The Shark Steam & Scrub captured "Deep-Cleaning Steam Mop." Other products to capture industry accolades include the Shark VACMOP Pro, which won "Best Vacuum-Mop Hybrid" from Better Homes & Gardens. By combining powerful suction for dry debris and spray mopping for wet stuck on messes, the VacMop has received broad support from retailers in the U.S. and has been well received by consumers as well since its launch in early 2020. Aside from award recognition, the product has become a best seller in retailers' floor care departments and has generated record setting sell-outs during television direct sales airings.

The SharkNinja brands also received awards and recognition internationally in markets such as Europe and Japan. In Japan, SharkNinja's expanded product portfolio has been led by growth in lightweight cordless vacuums. One notable award is for SharkNinja's local product, the Shark EVOPOWER System Advanced (CS651J). Japan's "Kaden Hihyo" (Home Appliance Criticism) magazine awarded it the "Best Buy High-End Stick Vacuum" award, noting the product is only competitor to have both usability and cleaning performance for high-end cordless sticks.

The strong performance of Shark and Ninja brands in 2021 and so far in 2022, across all the categories where they participate, highlights the category leadership of a wide variety of SharkNinja products. Shark, Ninja and the entire JS Global group continue to hold a leading position in the global small household appliances market thanks to an intense focus on quality, reliability, consumer satisfaction and accessible innovation to consumers. By focusing on its three-pillar growth mantra of growth in existing categories, growth in new and adjacent categories, and growth in international markets, JS Global is bringing innovative and design-driven products to audiences around the world.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fifth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

[1] Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view for January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022

*Categories covered under claim: kitchen appliances category group

[2] Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 52 weeks ending January 1, 2022 vs. prior period

[3] Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, Canada dollar sales, 12 months ending December 2021 vs. prior period

[4] Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view- January 7, 2018-January 5, 2019; January 6, 2019-January 4, 2020; January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022.

*Categories covered under claim: full-size vacuum, hand/stick vacuum, non-electric carpet sweepers, specialty cleaning categories; excluding all other specialty, deep carpet cleaner, electric carpet sweeper, hand-held specialty cleaning subcategories.

