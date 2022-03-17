Cobham SATCOM Unveils Tactical TRACKER Range of Transportable Tracking Terminals

CONCORD, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobham SATCOM, a leading global provider of land and maritime satellite communications solutions to the Government and Enterprise sectors, has today announced the launch of its ground-breaking new Tactical TRACKER antenna range.

The new terminals are available in three sizes and are the first MIL-STD antennas to fully support multi-orbit tracking across GEO, MEO and LEO satellites. Combining highly accurate multi-orbit tracking capabilities with a rugged, lightweight, and robust design, the new terminals provide unmatched deployment flexibility and a future-ready terminal for ultra-resilient battlefield communications.

The tracking terminals are easy to operate, fast to deploy and quick to connect – going from box to operational in less than 30 minutes. A tool-free assembly and set-up further streamlines the process. This rapid deployment and connection time allows users to be prepared in mission-critical scenarios, where every second counts.

"Innovation is at the core of Cobham SATCOM, so we're proud to be able to announce the first transportable terminals featuring full multi-orbit tracking capabilities" noted Kevin McMahon, Director of Sales for Government and Defense Solutions. "New LEO and MEO constellations will transform tactical operations, so it's vital to have future-ready terminals that can leverage these constellations and help our users maintain their communications advantage."

The Tactical TRACKER antennas will be officially unveiled at the Satellite 2022 show in Washington DC from March 22nd-24th

About Cobham SATCOM Government and Defense Solutions (GDS)

For over 40 years Cobham SATCOM has been a trusted provider innovative, mission-critical satcom systems to navies, ground forces, and civil agencies. Our Government and Defense Solutions (GDS) team offers broad experience across government and defense programs and procurement vehicles, and works closely with prime contractors, integrators, and end users to supply optimized solutions – whether established products, system level solutions, or new technology developments.

About Tactical TRACKER

Building on Cobham SATCOM's prior generations of portable and transportable terminals for Government and Enterprise, the Tactical TRACKER series offers true portability and transportability. Easy to set up, connect, and to break down, the terminals combine robust design and reliability with fast acquisition, best in class tracking accuracy and high throughput.

