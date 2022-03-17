California Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

** Credit Union Encourages Los Angeles and Orange County Teachers to Apply for a Spring Project Grant **

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union invites all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in May in the spring program.

"We are committed to serving the education community, and can't think of a better way to honor that commitment than helping teachers light up their classrooms with an innovative learning opportunity for their students," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to make a difference in the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is April 15, 2022.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year's grant program funded a wide range of projects, including creating community gardens, art expression programs focused on social change, anti-racism, diversity & inclusion, a mobile library, a cooking channel for special needs students, and coding & robotics programs, among others.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

