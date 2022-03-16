Unprecedented demand sells out 2022 ADSO Summit exhibit floor; education program further expanded

The ADSO is proud to announce an expanded schedule, student programming, and a sold-out exhibitor floor at the 2022 Summit

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is pleased to share further developments surrounding the 2022 ADSO Summit which will be held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas from March 29 to April 1.

On March 30, thanks to Dental Monitoring, attendees will hear from Kevin Surace, futurist and CNBC's Innovator of the Decade. He will be discussing how changes in technology are transforming the dental landscape and the applications of The Internet of Things (IOT), artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Later that day, Connor Lokar, a leading economist and forecaster, will be discussing challenges and uncertainties in 2022 through the lens of consumer trends and growing revenue and profitability by working around ever-changing business cycles. On March 31, bestselling author Suneel Gupta will be giving a keynote sponsored by membersy® where he will share his unique insights related to the dental industry and public health as a whole.

The 2022 ADSO Summit will also feature a sold-out exhibit hall with more than 100 companies offering top-of-the-line products and services to DSOs of all sizes. "We're so pleased with the response. Companies have shown they understand the importance of our attendees, the industry, this event. I'm also really looking forward to all the content, panels, and discussions we've spent the last year preparing," said the ADSO's Executive Director, Andrew Smith. "It's going to be an action-packed three days in Austin."

The Summit will also include more than 25 breakout sessions with personalized tracks to ensure there's something for everyone. "We were looking for a way to integrate the Summit's programming into what matters to ADSO members as well as students and practitioners more broadly and I think the mix of visionary and practical industry insights will resonate with attendees," said Geoffrey Ligibel, President & CEO at 42 North Dental and head of the ADSO Curriculum Committee.

New this year, the Summit will wrap up on April 1 with a special event hosted by Henry Schein. "Looking to the Horizon: Planning & Reimagining the Future of Recruiting," will focus on workforce development and community engagement, helping DSOs enhance access to dental care, develop programs and partnerships to attract future dental team members, and recruit new hires from within communities where practices operate.

"We are delighted to participate in the ADSO event, attended by so many of our customers who have mastered the ability to quickly consolidate and make a valuable impact on their community and the patient experience," said AJ Caffentzis, President, U.S. Dental Distribution, Henry Schein. "At Henry Schein, we continue to deliver new educational opportunities that help advance team skillsets, boost employee morale, and accelerate operational success."

Online Summit registration is open through March 22, then at the event with an $100 onsite registration surcharge. ADSO members receive complimentary registrations based on their membership type—and dental students and educators can attend for free.

The 2022 ADSO Summit app, sponsored by DDS Lab, allows attendees to create a profile, network with other attendees, set up meetings, create a personalized schedule, and much more. The app is currently available for event registrants to download.

The Henry Schein event is open to all ADSO Summit registrants at no additional fee. Henry Schein customers attending this year's Summit may receive the ADSO member rate, a savings of over 50%, using the discount code found here.

For more details and the full Summit agenda, visit us here . The 2022 ADSO Summit app, sponsored by DDS Lab, is now available to event registrants and includes the ability to create a profile, network with attendees, set up meetings, create a personalized schedule, and more.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 80 DSO member companies, several association partners, and 175 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 48 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 11,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, and Japan.

