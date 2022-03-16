THE RIGHT NOW NAMED in BEST PR FIRMS in AMERICA 2022 LIST by OBSERVER

THE RIGHT NOW NAMED in BEST PR FIRMS in AMERICA 2022 LIST by OBSERVER

Agency sits among the best in the industry just over one year after its establishment

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Right Now (TRN) was named by Observer as one of the Best PR Firms in America 2022. Cofounders Sunny Jenkins, Eric Green, and Wally Hasselbring were recognized for their exceptional work for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including UGG, Kendra Scott, Walgreens, NBA, HBO Max, Tubi, I am a voter. , and Infinite Reality. Notable in its success is the firm's media and talent relations work in lifestyle, entertainment, and social justice, as well as its niche Creative Services offering, which includes brand identity and product and asset development for high touch experience and seeding.

"Established just over a year ago, The Right Now is the youngest agency on this list. But its three cofounders are industry veterans, and they are already snaring big brands with highly creative, fully integrated campaigns that touch every comms platform," wrote Observer. The list is "a dazzling mix of familiar faces with some fast-moving newcomers."

"We are honored to be named as one of the best PR agencies in America by Observer. We started The Right Now in unpredictable times, and, despite ongoing pandemic-related challenges, we have continued to thrive with our clients. To be recognized for our work at this stage is beyond our imaginations," said the cofounders. "We are grateful to our clients for their partnership and trust. Congratulations to our friends and colleagues also on the list."

TRN has a diverse team of socially conscious, strategic marketers based in New York and Los Angeles.

