Ribbon partners with Weichert in Virginia to Empower Local Homebuyers with Cash

NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon , the homeownership company, today announced its expansion to Virginia in partnership with Weichert Financial Services. Homebuyers in the Northern Virginia Area and Virginia Beach can now overcome barriers to homeownership by using "All Cash by Weichert Financial, powered by Ribbon" – waiving mortgage, appraisal, and home sale contingencies.

For many, purchasing a home is an increasingly elusive part of the American dream. A combination of low inventory, rising prices, and an increasing number of Wall Street investors entering the single-family real estate market is causing many to give up on their dreams of homeownership.

This combination of challenges is impacting homebuyers in Virginia. The average home price for all single-family detached homes increased by 13.7% year-over-year in January despite 32% additional homes listed heading into January from the previous month, with an average of 35 days to sell a home in the region.

"Given the challenges many people experience when purchasing a home, homebuyers looking for their homes are increasingly delaying their pursuit. This is not how the homebuying process should be," said Shaival Shah, co-founder and CEO of Ribbon. "Instead, we want to ensure homeownership is achievable for all — no matter how competitive the market is. RibbonCash helps buyers flip the script and make a winning offer, faster."

Ribbon works alongside the local ecosystem of real estate agents, lenders, and brokers to make homeownership an easier, community-centered process. As the original Power Buyer solution, we are the only open solution that works with consumers' choice of both agents and lenders. With RibbonCash Offers ' guaranteed close and appraisal protection feature, homebuyers and agents can now enjoy choice, predictability, and certainty of making the most powerful offer. Ribbon holds agent and loan officer webinars weekly.

Ribbon and Weichert Financial Services partner to empower homebuyers in Virginia

To achieve its mission of homeownership for all in Virginia, Ribbon is working with Weichert Financial Services, one of the nation's leading providers of real estate and related services to offer All Cash by Weichert Financial. Now Virginia homebuyers will have access to a powerful tool to compete head-to-head with investors, even in the toughest market conditions.

"All Cash by Weichert Financial will give everyday buyers the confidence to enter the market without hesitation empowered by an all-cash offer that is guaranteed to close, with an option to buy before they sell. It's a win for the buyer, the seller, and our teams who show fewer houses to get an accepted offer," said Eric Declercq, President of Weichert Financial Services. "Partnering with Ribbon will substantially help our associates and buyers in Virginia overcome the challenges of the market and empower them with winning offers."

In addition to Virginia, Ribbon operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Indiana, with plans to expand to half of the U.S. by the end of 2022. For more information about Ribbon, visit www.ribbonhome.com .

Founded in 2017 in New York and Charlotte, Ribbon is on a mission to make homeownership achievable. Ribbon allows everyday families to compete on a level playing field with high-net-worth individuals and institutional buyers by upgrading their offers to winning RibbonCash Offers. As the leading real estate technology platform, Ribbon empowers agents, brokerages, and lenders to create a world-class experience for home buyers and sellers through powerful financial products and digital workflow software. Visit ribbonhome.com .

Since 1969, Weichert has grown from a single real estate office into one of the nation's leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com , one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information about Weichert Financial Services, or to learn about the real estate-related financial products and services it offers, visit www.weichertfinancialservices.com or call 800-829-2274.

