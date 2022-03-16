ProxyPics and FoxyAI Partner to Accelerate and Scale the Digital Transformation of Hybrid Appraisals and Home Inspections

The "Uber" of Property Photos and Data Teams Up with B2B PropTech Leader in Visual Property Intelligence to Transform Real Estate

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI , a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, today announced its partnership with ProxyPics , an on-demand photography system that provides location-specific real estate media and data from its network of over 65,000 gig economy workers.

With this partnership, appraisers, inspectors, lenders, home buyers, and investors who use ProxyPics to enhance their assessments will benefit from the integration of FoxyAI's award-winning property intelligence technology and data, which provides unparalleled valuations and condition scoring without bias in seconds.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ProxyPics," said Vin Vomero, Founder and CEO of FoxyAI. "It's an honor to work with companies that are at the forefront of innovation for real estate, and ProxyPics' work in mobilizing the gig economy to bring appraisals and inspections into the next generation is inspiring. We look forward to working together to further innovate on behalf of the industry that we call home."

ProxyPics is a platform designed to make region-specific photography and data available to all. By leveraging the gig economy, GPS, and digital payment platforms, ProxyPics has created a network of 65,000 Proxies to pull data and take photos on demand. With its network and technology, ProxyPics provides human-generated, unbiased opinions about a home's current condition in conjunction with comparable sales to ensure its users receive the most accurate market value.

Luke Tomaszewski, Founder and CEO of ProxyPics, adds, "The FoxyAI's API-accessible computer vision scoring models provide our users with an even more enhanced experience, further elevating the quality and accuracy of their appraisals and inspections. We seek out like-minded partners that are eager to innovate and propel us forward. It's been wonderful working with the FoxyAI team, and we look forward to continuing our work together."

FoxyAI proudly works with channel partners and technology companies, accelerating digital transformation for these innovators in need of quality real estate property data and leading artificial intelligence. For more information on channel partnerships, please contact Vin Vomero at vin@foxyai.com .

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI visit: https://foxyai.com/ .

About ProxyPics

ProxyPics is a patented technology designed to collect photos and data of any subject in under 24 hours, nationwide. By leveraging the gig economy, we've created a network of 65,000 Proxies ready to collect the data that you need, day or night. Combine your photos with custom questionnaires and a wide range of valuation products to dramatically improve efficiency of time sensitive information.

View original content:

SOURCE FoxyAI