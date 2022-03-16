Neon Wild Announces its Genesis Collection: Sqwizz by Neon Wild

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon Wild, a personalized children's entertainment platform, announced today its first entry into the metaverse. " Neon Wild Presents Sqwizz ," is a fully animated, boutique collection of 500 NFTs, coming April 13, 2022. This is a first-of-its-kind collection, shining a light on the importance of ensuring a safe, diverse and inclusive Metaverse for the next generation.

Each NFT is packed with magic and utility:

Unique, playable Sqwizz in the Neon Wild platform (launching soon)

Early access token to be one of the first to enter Neon Wild

Access to an incredible community that is dedicated to building an inclusive and diverse metaverse for the next generation

Sqwizz Gives, 2.5% of total mint proceeds to be donated to the charity, Save the Children - Ukraine

Sqwizz Gives, an ongoing donation of 1% of secondary sales go to education & family centered charities selected by Neon Wild founders & NFT holders

"Our first NFT collection is an exciting moment for the company" said Matt Weckel, co-founder and CEO of Neon Wild, "but it is just the first step in our ultimate vision of ensuring a safe, diverse and inclusive metaverse for families. Our patent-pending personalization technology enables any child, anywhere in the world to become a hero, and our incredible team of engineers, artists and storytellers are crafting a wondrous world where everyone is welcome."

And, while some online children's platforms are unsafe for children, Neon Wild has a zero tolerance policy for bullying and harassment. Child security and safety is the utmost priority and we comply with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Adult caregivers have control of their family's accounts.

Neon Wild's digital stories are uniquely crafted for children ages 4-8, an important time for learning and growth. We are working closely with advisors in animation, digital storytelling, and early childhood education and psychology. Neon Wild advisor, Dr. Christia Brown, a world-renowned child developmental psychologist, understands the importance of early childhood education.

"Neon Wild is a new digital entertainment company where all kids get to see themselves fully represented, capturing all skin tones, hair, and the full gender spectrum. It is a magical world based on socio-emotional learning skills. Seeing themselves represented in their media and play is so important for kids' positive development, and inclusion is baked in from the start, not as an afterthought. And, it's fun that parents can feel good about."

