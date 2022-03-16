LEGENDARY CHICAGO BULL JOAKIM NOAH JOINS BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of former Chicago Bull basketball star Joakim Noah to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

Fan favorite Noah, who spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls, will be providing exclusive content for BetRivers, including weekly videos that will range in scope from basketball reactions to commentary on his life and charitable efforts. Noah will be highly visible throughout various media outlets and at multiple BetRivers' locations, granting interviews and creating "on the scene" videos for fans. He will also be featured in a BetRivers marketing campaign that will feature television, radio, and billboard ads.

As sports fans are in the midst of March Madness, it should be noted Noah also has a huge fan base among the "Gator Nation" after playing for the Florida Gators and winning NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007.

Noah is a New York City native whose parents are also accomplished. His father, Yannick Noah, is a former world # 3 ranked tennis champion and his mother, Cécilia Rodhe, is a former Miss Sweden and a renowned sculptor. With his mother, the two-time NBA All-Star created Noah's Arc Foundation in 2010. The foundation uses sports and art to provide kids with the opportunity to create positive change within themselves and their community.

"Joining with BetRivers to create content for Chicago and beyond is a great way to connect with fans and to spread the word about Noah's Arc Foundation and the positive impact we can have on the city's youth," said Noah. "I look forward to joining the team to enhance the betting experience while sharing my passion for basketball."

"We are thrilled to have a former Chicago Bull join our BetRivers family," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "Joakim Noah will bring his love, passion, and knowledge of basketball to help create a more engaging betting experience for our players."

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Joakim Noah, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

