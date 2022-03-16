INDOCHINO LAUNCHES SPRING/SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION

Custom Line-up Features Bold Elevated Suits from Pastels and Brights, to Heritage and British-inspired Looks

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, has launched its Spring/Summer 2022 collection featuring limited edition suits, shirts, camp shirts, bomber jackets, and more. Highlights include bold fabrics that emphasize exploring your new world with top trends including pastels and brights, as well as classic heritage and British fabrics.

For the first time in INDOCHINO history, the brand is introducing their Luxury suit collections in vivid brights and compelling pastels. The fun, fashion-forward use of bright suiting can be worn fully monochromatic or boldly mixed and matched. Bright yellow, fuchsia, green, red, lilac, and sage are just some of the hues that round out the exciting new color assortment.

"As a new season is emerging, marking a near end to these unprecedented times, we often forget how to dress for a world we haven't experienced in so long. And so, we've added these new exciting, bold fabrics to our collection to help people explore their wardrobe," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "Spring/Summer 2022 is a multifaceted collection which explores an airy color story, luxurious fabrications, fashion-forward hypersaturation and how ruggedness can complement a polished palate."

The casual wear assortment has also been expanded for those taking a more relaxed approach to their updated working wardrobes. Joining the assortment are an array of casual shirts featuring specialty fibers like spandex, wool and Tencel, plus optional soft collar and cuff customizations for increased comfort and style. Spring bomber jackets have made an appearance and are available in seasonal colors including sage, navy, olive, and brown. All blazers and suits can now also be customized with an unconstructed shoulder for a more laid-back look.

INDOCHINO's Spring/Summer collection incorporates four key themes:

Pastels

The refinement of a soft colorful palette speaks to the rejuvenation of the season. It renews the wardrobe with an infusion of color that pairs beautifully with most wardrobe essentials, while the summery fabrics drape the body in materials as smooth as the colors.

Brights

Highly saturated hues speak to the stylish statement maker. Bold colors bring forward runway reminiscent design and couture-level attraction. The fashion-forward approach to this lineup is to wear it fully monochromatic. However, the fun-forward look includes boldly mixing your bright pieces.

Nautical

Think style at sea. An evident nautical influence acts as the edgy finishing touch to a polished palate. Wide striping and deep blues welcome back refined Spring/Summer dressing and encourage you to explore the bolder sides of style.

British

The beauty is in the finer details. It's in the intricate basketweave and the feathery wool-cashmere composition. It's in the Northern European mills where the cotton is sourced, and the stylish finishes influenced by London fashion. The beauty is in exploring the quality beyond appearance.

As with all INDOCHINO garments, each item in the collection is customizable and made to measure. Custom suits start at $449 USD, blazers from $399, and shirts from $89. Casual pants are priced at $79. The full collection is available at: www.indochino.com/new-arrivals.

