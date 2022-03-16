BambooHR Boosts UK Payroll Offering With Marketplace Integrations

Pento and PayFit Provide BambooHR customers with best-in-class combination of HRIS and payroll services

LINDON, Utah, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced its customers have two new partners in the BambooHR Marketplace that provide integrations for UK payroll: Pento and PayFit.

The BambooHR Marketplace includes 116 applications that integrate with BambooHR and gives partners the opportunity to leverage the BambooHR open API to build these connectors and integrations. They can also promote and showcase their solutions to over 26,000 BambooHR customers, from hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation, benefits and more, all designed to give joint customers the ability to streamline their HR experience across the board.

"As our customer base continues to expand in the UK, it has become evident there was a heightened need to pair our HRIS with best-in-class payroll solutions in that region," said Shama Madhvani, director of business development and strategic partnerships. "To accomplish this, we have partnered with Pento and PayFit, two payroll solutions we believe allow us to bring the HRIS and Payroll integration experience that will set our UK customers free to do great work."

Pento

Pento is the UK's first automated payroll solution designed for HR, finance and operations teams. Pento provides customers with intuitive, modern payroll software combined with expert payroll support.

The BambooHR and Pento integration allows customers to automatically and securely sync employee information such as salary information and employee details, along with details about incoming and outgoing employees, eliminating the need for back-and-forth emails to accountants.

Once payroll has been completed, Pento will then push payslips back into BambooHR, giving employees full visibility in one system.

PayFit

PayFit simplifies and automates payroll for small and medium-sized businesses located in the UK. PayFit gives customers the visibility and automation they need to easily manage payroll with the support of payroll experts. This integration with BambooHR allows customers to transfer data between systems seamlessly, eliminating manual data entry and payroll errors.

PayFit provides the control and visibility of in-house payroll with the expertise associated with outsourcing, providing joint BambooHR and PayFit customers with the best payroll experience possible.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 26,000 organizations and over two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

