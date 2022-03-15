PrizePicks Named one of Atlanta's Top Workplaces by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Leading Fantasy Sports Operator Wins Top Workplaces 2022 Award for Exceptional Company Culture

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the pioneering operator of Single Player Fantasy (SPF) in North America, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. PrizePicks was named to the prestigious list from a pool of more than 4,000 applicants to a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

PrizePicks was named a Top Workplace 2022 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (PRNewswire)

PrizePicks was ranked in the top 15 of the Small Business (149 employees or less) category, speaking to its unique combination of a seasoned executive team, highly-skilled engineering professionals and experienced industry specialists across all departments at the organization. The result is an environment of constant innovation balanced by flexible work hours and benefits that predate the pandemic and distinguish PrizePicks from its industry peers.

The honor recognizes a transformative 2021 for PrizePicks. The company set new records across all of its key performance indicators and doubled the size of its workforce, with significant presence at its Atlanta Tech Village headquarters, remotely across the United States and several locations globally.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace speaks to how far our organization has come since the onset of the pandemic, when live sports were halted overnight. Through the resilience and resolve displayed by our entire team, we are now in a stronger position than ever to bring a major B2C technology win to Atlanta," PrizePicks CEO and Co-Founder Adam Wexler said. "Our company culture will always be our most defensible attribute, and we will continue to bolster our organization with top talent from across the gaming ecosystem."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution award is the latest for PrizePicks, which was named both the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year and Operator with the Best Product Experience by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association in February. Wexler was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's "40 Under 40" list last summer.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

