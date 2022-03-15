America's Top 100 Most Educated Cities in 2022. Where Do America's Smartest People Live Post-Pandemic

OAK PARK, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.

Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher or a STEM degree.

Nationally, California is the most intelligent state, with twenty communities achieving rank in the report; the San Francisco Bay Area, home of the Silicon Valley, hosts a cluster of these cities. Virginia, particularly the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, comes in second, with fourteen. Ohio, home to twelve cities on the list, rounds out the top three states. The top cities in each of the top three states:

Cupertino, California (#1)

Saratoga, California (#3)

McLean, Virginia (#7)

Blacksburg, Virginia (#8)

Solon, Ohio (#11)

Madeira, Ohio (#25)

The cities with the nation's largest school districts – New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago – did not achieve a ranking in the report, suggesting that there may be a correlation between smaller school districts and high academic performance.

This fits with the general trend of American workers, who are taking advantage of working remotely in increasing numbers, moving from larger metropolitan areas to smaller communities. In addition, many of these workers are migrating to take advantage of a lower cost of living and better opportunities for their families, including seeking educational excellence.

