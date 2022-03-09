Top Life Science Strategics Join Key Panel At LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

DANA POINT, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare panel revealing what deals strategics are looking for is spotlighting the life science industry's premiere investor summit.

Life Science Intelligence, a market intelligence and consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets, is bringing together an exciting panel at its third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit .

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies and will be held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA the week of March 15. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

Showcasing the latest in market intelligence the event has attracted close to a thousand in-person attendees with over 200 presenting medtech startups being vetted by hundreds of investors and strategics.

The panel is made up of senior executives from top strategics and features the following thought-leaders:

Lisa Carmel EVP Strategic Partnerships, Veranex (Moderator)

Christopher Cleary Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Medtronic (Panelist)

Finn Haley VP Corporate Development, Edwards Lifesciences (Panelist)

Erich Wolff SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy, Becton Dickinson (BD) (Panelist)

Noam Krantz VP Venture Investments- Medical Devices, JJDC

"Every startup is looking ahead at their strategic investments, partnerships and collaborations and how to best navigate their journey. Chris Cleary (Medtronic), Erich Wolff (BD) and Finn Haley (Edwards), Noam Krantz (JJDC) could each write the book on best practices in this field. We will take a page from their playbook in our panel "What Do Strategics Want?", said Lisa Carmel, EVP Strategic Partnerships, Veranex Solutions and panel moderator.

The panel covers a topic that is rarely spoken about on stage and is expected to draw a packed house as many startups and innovators have this top of mind as they seek additional funding as well as a roadmap to partnership or acquisition.

"The innovators and founders attending the summit are excited for this panel because it will give rare insights into the minds of strategics who could potentially change the trajectory of their startup in a major way" commented Scott Pantel , Founder and CEO of LSI.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022 .

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

