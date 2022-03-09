Social Crypto Investment Platform Bit.Store Announces Strategic Partnership with Cross-Chain Swap Protocol, SWFT

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialFi investment platform Bit.Store is teaming up with all-in-one cross-chain swap protocol SWFT for a strategic partnership which will allow Bit.Store customers to easily perform affordable and secure cross-chain transactions.

Bit.Store has quickly become one of the top social cryptocurrency investment platforms in Indonesia, and is popular throughout Europe and Southeast Asia. The platform's social elements are aimed at helping everyday investors who are entering the cryptocurrency market to make smarter decisions.

SWFT's technology uses machine learning and big data which allows direct swaps between over 300 cryptocurrencies, and is a go-to option for swaps between DeFi, CeFi, stablecoins, and more. The SWFT Blockchain is powered by SWFT Coin (SWFTC) which gives users a 50% discount on fees charged by the platform.

As part of the partnership Bit.Store will launch SWFTC on its platform and open up Fiat currency support (in select countries) for the purchase of SWFTC across Paypal, MasterCard, Visa, and more. Users will also have access to SWFT's cross-chain transaction capability with other cryptocurrencies through the Bit.Store app.

In turn, SWFT will support cross-chain exchange, payment, and custom airdrop link functions for Bit.Store native token, $STORE, while opening API interface support for Bit.Store's app to integrate SWFT's exchange function.

Bit.Store co-founder Carl Moss praises the partnership, saying, "We couldn't be happier to be teaming up with SWFT Blockchain. Their technology opens up a multitude of cross-chain exchange options for Bit.Store users at an affordable price."

About Bit.Store

Bit.Store is a SocialFi investment platform designed with beginner investors in mind. The platform gives its users access to global digital currency markets quickly and easily by supporting different money transfer methods via cooperations with a wide network of regional payment providers. The app provides a variety of features, including social trading, following, and copy trading strategies published by seasoned experts in the space, and allows experts to monetize their contribution to the platform. At the time of writing, Bit.Store has managed to achieve a milestone of 500K active users (by Dec 2021) across Europe and Southeast Asia, and continues its rapid expansion into markets worldwide.

