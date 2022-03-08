Spitch Launches in U.S. With Omnichannel Conversational AI Solutions

Global company brings its renowned Swiss precision and reliability for a customizable end-to-end solution to improve customer experience

ZURICH, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spitch.ai, global leader in conversational AI solutions, today announced its launch in the U.S. following 400% year over year growth and a successful first funding round in 2021. The company announces its arrival with its state-of-the-art omnichannel solution using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.

Spitch.ai, a global leader in Conversational AI solutions, is proud to report that more than 40 enterprises worldwide. Digital leaders are operational with its Conversational AI platform, the most complete of its kind available today. The Omnichannel platform provides Virtual Assistants (text and voice), Speech Analytics and Voice Biometrics as well as Knowledge Base, Сhat Platform and all seamlessly integrated within their existing infrastructures. (PRNewswire)

The conversational AI market has grown 130% and continues to increase as businesses look for customizable solutions to optimize operations for efficiency and accuracy. AI-powered solutions were propelled forward during the global pandemic and continue to gain momentum, often led by existing multinational technology companies. Spitch.ai, however, was designed to work alongside its customers and adapt to their unique needs and enters the U.S. market ready to demonstrate true omnichannel capabilities. Its customizable end-to-end AI solution seamlessly integrates within existing infrastructure. It's robust, affordable, and efficient time to market gives companies of all sizes the opportunity to leverage AI through Virtual Assistants for text and voice, Speech Analytics and Voice Biometrics, Knowledge Base, Chat Platform and more.

Recognized as a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner and in the 2021 Forrester report "Best Practices and Trends: Voice Biometrics", Spitch.ai's full stack of conversational technologies, Swiss precision and reliability makes Spitch.ai a unique contender in the competitive world of enterprise AI. The comprehensive set of tools, out-of-the-box (OOTB) models with low-code, no-code capabilities, and comprehensive analytics features, set the foundation for privacy and security supporting on-prem, cloud and hybrid implementation models.

"We are thrilled to announce our official launch in the U.S. market following several years of positive growth, strategic partnerships, increased funding, and our expanding customer base," said Alexey Popov, CEO of Spitch.ai. "Our agile approach and reliable omnichannel solution proven throughout Europe will prove to be beneficial for our existing and future U.S. customers."

Spitch develops and maintains its own core technology with a focus on customer experience in the evolving era of the digital customer while reducing cost, managing risk, fraud, and compliance. The team includes members with extensive experience in the sector; both technology entrepreneurs and management experience at Fortune 500 multinationals such as Oracle, Genesys, Ericsson, Avaya, Yandex, SVOX, Nuance, BEA, and Swisscom.

Spitch.ai customers across Europe and the U.S. range across the finance, insurance, health, technology, telecom, education, retail, public transport, the public sector, and government, and Spitch solutions handled over 50 million end-user interactions during the last year. The company plans to announce its U.S. brands and partnerships in coming weeks as well as the official opening of its first U.S. office.

About Spitch.ai

Spitch is a global provider of B2B and B2C Conversational AI solutions, headquartered in Switzerland since 2014 with a presence in many countries across Europe and now in North America. Spitch helps enterprises to better understand and serve their customers using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. It has more than 40 customers worldwide, among which Baloise Insurance, PostFinance, Gruppo Reale, Versicherungs Kammer Bayer, Swisscard, Migrosbank and others are soon to be announced.

