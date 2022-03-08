Southern Living Announces Winners of 2022 South's Best Awards

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Southern Living announced today the winners of its sixth annual South's Best Awards, recognizing readers' favorite Southern destinations and experiences. In-depth coverage of the winners appears in the April issue of Southern Living, on sale March 18. To see the full results, visit: southernliving.com/souths-best.
This year's survey results reveal the best Southern Cities, Small Towns, Family Getaways, Resorts, State Parks, Scenic Drives, BBQ Joints, Bakeries, Breweries and Cities on the Rise.
"No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that's why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South's Best," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "This year's deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves."
This year's awards also recognize the brave individuals and leaders of Mayfield, Kentucky, as our "Southerners of the Year." The story salutes their efforts to help their community rebuild after a tornado devastated their home late last year.
Highlights of Southern Living's 2022 South's Best Awards survey results are as follows:
CITIES
South's Best Cities Overall – The Top 10
- Charleston, SC
- Savannah, GA
- Asheville, NC
- Nashville, TN
- New Orleans, LA
- Austin, TX
- Atlanta, GA
- Charlotte, NC
- Birmingham, AL
- Richmond, VA
South's Best City on the Rise: Greenville, SC
TOWNS
South's Best Small Town: Beaufort, SC
South's Best Beach Town: Hilton Head, SC
South's Best Mountain Town: Gatlinburg, TN
South's Best College Town: Athens, GA
South's Best Lake Town: Lake Lure, NC
DESTINATIONS + RESORTS
South's Best Family Getaway Destination: Orlando, FL
South's Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (Asheville, NC)
South's Best Scenic Drive: Blue Ridge Parkway (NC/VA)
South's Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain State Park (NC)
South's Best Museum: US Space & Rocket Center (Huntsville, AL)
FOOD + DRINK
South's Best Bakery: Back in the Day Bakery (Savannah, GA)
South's Best Brewery: Palmetto Brewing Co. (Charleston, SC)
LOCAL FAVORITES:
Nashville: Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Austin: Torchy's Tacos
New Orleans: Po' Boys at Parkway Bakery and Tavern
BBQ JOINTS
South's Best BBQ Joints by State:
Alabama: Big Bob Gibson, Decatur
Arkansas: McClard's, Hot Springs
Florida: Jenkins Quality, Jacksonville
Georgia: Wiley's Championship, Savannah
Kentucky: Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn, Owensboro
Louisiana: The Joint, New Orleans
Maryland: Blue Pit, Baltimore
Mississippi: The Shed Barbeque & Blues, Ocean Springs
Missouri: Pappy's Smokehouse, St Louis
North Carolina: Buxton Hall, Asheville
Oklahoma: Oklahoma Joe's, Tulsa
South Carolina: Rodney Scott's, Charleston
Tennessee: Peg Leg Porker, Nashville
Texas: Franklin, Austin
Washington DC: Federalist Pig, Adams Morgan, DC
Virginia: Pierce's Pitt, Williamsburg
West Virginia: Rollin Smoke, Charleston
For more results from Southern Living South's Best 2022 survey, including the full lists in every category, visit https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best.
South's Best 2022 Survey Methodology:
An online survey was conducted by a third party agency, M&RR, among Southern Living audience, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South from July 2021 to Sept 2021.
ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING
Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms, as well as its TV show and Biscuits & Jam podcast. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living brand is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.
