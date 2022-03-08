Sandbox Banking Announces Alliance Partnership with Upstart

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking, a BaaS infrastructure company, and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced a partnership that will enable Upstart to help its bank and credit union partners to more efficiently integrate Upstart loan and borrower data into their core and CRM systems.

Sandbox Banking enables banks and fintechs to integrate solutions to create a streamlined end-to-end solution for their customers on its Glyue API platform with pre-built adapters and solution templates to accelerate the rate of integration.

The combination of Upstart's AI-powered lending platform and Sandbox Banking's ability to streamline the process for banks to meet their consumer lending needs enables Upstart lending partners to integrate loan and customer data seamlessly into core banking systems.

"Every financial institution has a unique set of technical systems and resources," said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. "By partnering with Sandbox Banking, our lending partners will have more options to meet their unique integration needs."

"We are very pleased to partner with Upstart, an innovative, all-digital lending platform enabled by AI that helps expand access to affordable credit," said Ravi Balasubramanian, CEO of Sandbox Banking. "Our Glyue platform allows Upstart and Sandbox Banking to build an integration to core and CRM systems once, to then serve a larger bank and credit union customer base."

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking offers Banking as a Service (BaaS) infrastructure to banks, vendors and fintechs. The Sandbox platform helps customers build, manage and monetize banking-as-a-service APIs. Our award-winning API integration platform, Glyue, enables banks to connect core systems with banking solutions and fintech providers thereby accelerating their digital roadmaps. To learn more, visit sandboxbanking.com .

