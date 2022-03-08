BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE BRAND LAUNCHES THE SALE OF VIP DINING CARDS DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH Cardholders Receive 50% Off the Price of Twelve Regular Dinners

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, the world's premier authentic Brazilian Steakhouse, announces its largest promotion of the year – the VIP Dining Cards. Purchasers of the card will save 50% on twelve regular-priced dinners and at the same time raise proceeds for the Children's Cancer Fund.

Texas de Brazil VIP Cardholders Receive 50% Off the Price of Twelve Regular Dinners (PRNewswire)

Texas de Brazil , announces its largest promotion of the year – the VIP Dining Cards.

These exclusive VIP Dining Cards are available for purchase online from the brand's website and at all Texas de Brazil domestic restaurants during the month of March. The cards cost $64.99 and provide the guests with a savings of $275 - $370+, depending on the market. Cards are valid for use until October 31, 2022.

"Texas de Brazil is thrilled to have the opportunity to assist a phenomenal organization like the Children's Cancer Fund and at the same time provide guests with significant savings while dining in the restaurant," stated Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil.

The VIP Dining Card campaign is the Brazilian Steakhouse's longest-running promotion and continues to offer guests terrific value, year after year.

To purchase online, visit: TexasdeBrazil.com/shop/gift-cards/.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has locations in 21 states along with 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com.

About Children's Cancer Fund

Children's Cancer Fund (CCF), founded in 1982, champions kids in their fight against cancer through strategic investments in research and care in North Texas. Since its inception, CCF has awarded over $11 million in grants. CCF has received the Outstanding Foundation Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The group funds pediatric cancer research and compassionate care at Children's Health and selected research at UT Southwestern Medical Center, both nationally recognized programs for the investigation and treatment of childhood cancer. The Children's Cancer Fund office is located at 4201 Spring Valley Road, Suite 370, Dallas, TX 75244. For more information, please contact Children's Cancer Fund at 972-664-1450 or visit www.ChildrensCancerFund.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas de Brazil