Blue Wolf Performance Solutions Completes Acquisition of Aqua Drill International

DICKINSON, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Wolf Performance Solutions ("Blue Wolf"), a national industrial cleaning and maintenance services provider, announced that it has acquired Aqua Drill International ("Aqua Drill"), a company that specializes in technology-driven industrial cleaning services based in Dickinson, TX.

Blue Wolf offers a wide array of services, equipment, and cleaning methods to serve customers nationally, either on-site or at one of Blue Wolf's facilities. "We are thrilled to welcome Aqua Drill to the Blue Wolf family" said Tim Hennigan, CEO of Blue Wolf. "This acquisition further differentiates us from our competitors and will enable us to better service customers with Aqua Drill's proprietary technology and engineering."

The Blue Wolf platform was launched in August 2021. "We are very excited to join the Blue Wolf family and look forward to providing our services to existing Blue Wolf customers as well as expanding into new markets, while maintaining our commitment to technological innovation and quality," said Christian Geppert, CEO of Aqua Drill.

Blue Wolf now represents three national companies serving the industrial cleaning & maintenance space – Aqua Drill International, Hennigan Energy Services Group, and National Heat Exchange Cleaning Corp. Blue Wolf is focused on serving its clients' most complex cleaning and maintenance projects to ensure optimal performance of critical assets and equipment. Blue Wolf companies bring together deep expertise in the sector with over 110 years of combined corporate experience serving clients across utility, nuclear, petrochemical, industrial and municipal industries. Blue Wolf offers a wide range of services enabled by custom-designed equipment, including high pressure hydro blasting, heat exchanger restoration, and remote online cleaning.

Dinan Capital Advisors acted as the sell-side advisor to Aqua Drill.

About Blue Wolf Performance Solutions

Headquartered in Hingham, MA, Blue Wolf provides industrial cleaning services to a national market of power generation, petrochemical, food & beverage, public facility, data centers, and a variety of other end markets. Blue Wolf has best-in-class proprietary technologies that give them an upper hand on the competition when it comes to the success, speed, and safety of their services. Blue Wolf is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.gobluewolf.com.

About Aqua Drill International

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Dickinson, TX, Aqua Drill is a technology driven, industrial cleaning service provider offering specialized cleaning solutions. Aqua Drill's proprietary technologies are developed and designed in-house and provide effective, environmentally friendly methods to maintain and improve critical asset life, minimize down time, restore production capacity, and prepare new assets for installation. Using high-pressure fluids without any abrasive or chemical additives, Aqua Drill delivers industry-leading cleaning results to petrochemical, refining and industrial engineering companies worldwide. Learn more at www.aquadrillinternational.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For inquiries or relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

