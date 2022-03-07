ASSA ABLOY publishes its Sustainability Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Sustainability Report 2021. In 2021, the Group made a very positive start against its targets in the sustainability program to 2025.

ASSA ABLOY has reduced the water intensity by 24%, waste intensity by 2% and organic solvent intensity by 48% since the 2019 base year. The reduction of absolute carbon emissions is well on plan with a decrease of 17% since 2019. The health and safety of employees is a priority, where the Group's aim is to be an injury-free workplace. Through the roll-out of the health and safety program ASSA ABLOY is reducing the risk of injury by placing safety as the primary consideration for the employees at all levels of the organization. The Group´s injury rate was reduced by 20% compared with the 2019 baseline.

"Sustainability is vital to economic and industrial development and it is a strategic priority for ASSA ABLOY. Overall, I am very pleased with the good progress we have made with our sustainability program and targets to 2025. Furthermore, I'm proud of the Group's commitment to set science-based targets in line with a 1.5°C future; halving our absolute carbon emissions by 2030 and being net-zero no later than 2050. We are currently in the process to set our science-based targets, which will include our Scope 3 emissions, and we look forward to announcing our targets during 2022," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO ASSA ABLOY.

Sustainability program highlights 2021

Improved health & safety performance

The Group's injury rate was reduced by 20% compared with a 2019 baseline, as a result of increased focus on health & safety.

Carbon footprint reduction

The absolute carbon footprint was reduced by 17% (Scope 1 & 2), against a 2019 baseline.

Reduced water consumption

The water intensity was reduced by 24%, against a 2019 baseline.

Environmental product declarations

By the end of 2021 the Group had 276 Environmental Product Declarations verified and published.

ASSA ABLOY's Sustainability report with detailed information about the Group's sustainability program can be found on: www.assaabloy.com

