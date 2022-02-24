SlyceData to launch Investment Research Intelligence Engine Powered by Snowflake

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SlyceData today announced that it has launched an intelligent financial data wrangling and analytics platform Powered by Snowflake . This solution from SlyceData and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, can enable investment researchers to seamlessly explore and extract their various financial data sources across vendors - dramatically accelerating investment idea generation.

"We're very excited to see the value it should bring," said Mike Bauer , VP at AllianceBernstein.

Snowflake's Data Cloud provides clients access to a wide variety of data sources with its single, integrated platform. SlyceData's technology is Powered by Snowflake , which is a technology program which accelerates the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications. SlyceData leverages Snowflake's performance and flexibility to enable clients to combine their various financial data sources seamlessly, meaning they can use data more efficiently to discover insights and drive portfolio returns.

SlyceData and Snowflake solve the time consuming yet crucial problem of preparing research-ready data for investment analysis, enabling clients to utilize more sources and discover new insights. According to a recent HBR article, data scientists spend 80% of their time preparing data, and only 20% analyzing it - a dynamic SlyceData intends to flip.

"Access to a vast range of data in research-ready form is crucial for our organization's success," said Mike Bauer, VP of Equity Investment Management Technology at AllianceBernstein. "SlyceData and Snowflake are building technology to dramatically simplify the work of data delivery and wrangling, and we're very excited to see the value it should bring."

"We're delighted to work with Snowflake to provide customers with ready-to-use data at their fingertips," said Chris Harrison, CEO of SlyceData. "Our mission is to empower customers to get the most out of their data, to drive performance."

To find out how you can better leverage your financial data, visit https://www.slycedata.com/ or check out SlyceData on the Powered by Snowflake Partner Directory at https://www.snowflake.com/powered-by/slycedata/ .

About SlyceData Corporation

Headquartered in New Jersey, SlyceData provides data solutions to financial services firms, to accelerate their investment research process. Its suite of tools was developed hand-in-hand with industry partners to fit seamlessly into investors' workflows. Its team has deep expertise in data engineering and the investment management industry. SlyceData helps firms leverage the abundance of available data sources to deliver insights.

