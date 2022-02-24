Northwestern Mutual Dedicates More Than $300,000 in Grants to Nonprofits Nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, recognizes the leadership of its financial advisors who are making a difference in their own communities through exemplary volunteerism. As part of these efforts, the company, through its Foundation, is awarding $310,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide through its 2022 Community Service Awards.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

"Making a positive impact in the community is what our advisors do every day while they serve their clients. Their passion for giving back is demonstrated by their dedication to incredible causes that are making a real difference in their own backyards," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "At Northwestern Mutual, we're proud to have a network of advisors who are committed to bettering the lives of those around them."

Spotlight: 2022 Most Exceptional Community Service Award Winners

As part of this year's program, 17 of the company's financial advisors have been recognized with a grant to benefit a nonprofit he or she is involved with, while three of these winners will also receive an additional $5,000 for their work in supporting organizations with a connection to the company's national philanthropic cause, childhood cancer. Out of these 17 individuals, four have been named as Most Exceptional for going above and beyond in supporting their local communities, receiving a $25,000 grant in honor of this recognition.

Ralph Barringer , CFP ® , CLU ® , ChFC ® , Heuser Hearing and Language Academy, Louisville, Ky. : As a member of the board of directors for Heuser Hearing and Language Academy, Barringer is committed to giving families in his community a strong foundation to build a successful future for their child regardless of their abilities. Barringer also received an additional $5,000 grant for his work in supporting Heuser Hearing and Language Academy and its work with children with cancer, for a total of $30,000 in grants.

: As a member of the board of directors forand Language Academy, Barringer is committed to giving families in his community a strong foundation to build a successful future for their child regardless of their abilities. Barringer also received an additionalgrant for his work in supportingand Language Academy and its work with children with cancer, for a total ofin grants.

Chad Harlan , CFP ® , CLU ® , Julie's Dream, Atlanta, Ga. : Harlan co-founded Julie's Dream after losing his wife to cancer in April 2017 . Long before his wife's diagnosis, she had a dream to create a faith-based organization that created outdoor adventures for underserved children in Atlanta . Harlan has dedicated his time bringing Julie's vision to life and addressing the systemic barriers that inhibit youth in low-income communities from experiencing the transformative power of the outdoors.

Harlan co-founded Julie's Dream after losing his wife to cancer in. Long before his wife's diagnosis, she had a dream to create a faith-based organization that created outdoor adventures for underserved children in. Harlan has dedicated his time bringing Julie's vision to life and addressing the systemic barriers that inhibit youth in low-income communities from experiencing the transformative power of the outdoors.

Roy Jordan , CLU ® , CFP ® , YMCA of Middle Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn. : Serving eight years on the YMCA Foundation board and two years on the YMCA Middle Tennessee Association board, Jordan is passionate about ensuring all individuals have access to crucial services, including free youth development and after-school and special-needs programs. Through Jordan's leadership and fundraising, he has touched the lives of more than 250,000 individuals.

: Serving eight years on the YMCA Foundation board and two years on the YMCA Middle Tennessee Association board, Jordan is passionate about ensuring all individuals have access to crucial services, including free youth development and after-school and special-needs programs. Through Jordan's leadership and fundraising, he has touched the lives of more than 250,000 individuals.

Allen Snyder , CLU ® , ChFC ® , Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition, Boston, Mass. : Now a five-time Community Service Award winner, Snyder is being recognized for his more than 20-year involvement with the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition. Snyder, who now serves as chairman of the organization, lost his best man to prostate cancer, making his passion for supporting individuals affected by the disease even more personal. Now a five-time Community Service Award winner, Snyder is being recognized for his more than 20-year involvement with the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition. Snyder, who now serves as chairman of the organization, lost his best man to prostate cancer, making his passion for supporting individuals affected by the disease even more personal.

Thirteen of this year's winners have been named as Outstanding Winners, receiving a $15,000 grant to benefit their corresponding nonprofit. The 2022 winners will present their local grants to their nonprofits this spring.

The company has donated more than $6.6 million to nonprofits nationwide through the Community Service Awards program since the program's inception in 1995.

Name Organization Office Location Outstanding Winners ($15,000 grant) Steve Braun, CLU® Cures Within Reach Chicago, Ill. William "Billy" Cooper, CLU®, ChFC® Mountain Amateur Athletic Club Asheville, N.C. Lesley Day, RICP®, CFP®, CLU® The Diabetes Family Connection Raleigh, N.C. David Feldman, CLU®, ChFC® Dr. Ted Chamberlain Interfaith Initiative Boston, Mass. Nate Fikse, ChFC®, CLU®, CLF® UCLA Health Operation Mend Castle Rock, Colo. Joseph Funderburk, CFP® Greenville County Foster Parent Association Greenville, S.C. John Gianacaci Christine's Hope for Kids Foundation Boca Raton, Fla. Dallas Hempstead, CLU®, CASL®, ChFC®, RICP® CFP® Ducks Unlimited Jacksonville, Fla. Ryan Hungershafer, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® Folds of Honor New York Albany, N.Y. Eric Johnson* Pinky Swear Foundation Mendota Heights, Minn. Mike Jones* Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Lakewood, Colo. Fred O'Connor, CAP®, CFP®, AEP®, RICP®, CLU®, MSFS, ChFC® Big Shoulders Fund Deerfield, Ill. Debra Smith, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL® PAVE Beaver Dam, Wis.

*Received additional $5,000 grant for connection to the company's national philanthropic cause, childhood cancer.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $445 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on finding better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry- leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion in investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual