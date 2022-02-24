Dallas Trial Lawyer Dick Sayles Inducted into D Magazine's Inaugural Hall of Fame List

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed trial lawyer and Bradley partner Dick Sayles is being honored as a member of D Magazine's first Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame list. The award is one the magazine is bestowing only on attorneys who have been named to its Best Lawyers in Dallas list a minimum of 15 times.

"When you're doing a client's work, you're of course concentrating on that and not really thinking about these kinds of honors," said Mr. Sayles. "But it is very gratifying to see the good work you do honored in this way. And it is nice to be included among the other fine lawyers named to this list."

Mr. Sayles has developed a national reputation for his work in the courtroom, bringing over 150 cases to verdict and earning more than a dozen multimillion-dollar jury verdicts along with high-profile defense wins. He has an active caseload in state and federal venues across the country, representing clients in a range of commercial litigation including securities, healthcare, product liability, patent infringement disputes and high-stakes commercial litigation.

Honored as the Dallas Bar Association's Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2018, Mr. Sayles has also been recognized by Benchmark Litigation and Best Lawyers in America. In addition, he is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers. Mr. Sayles was featured in Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Texas Bar" and has been selected among the Texas Super Lawyers Top 10 lawyers in Texas multiple times. Mr. Sayles was previously named in the 2020 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, and most recently he was inducted into Lawdragon's Hall of Fame earlier this year.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 600 lawyers represent clients worldwide in a wide range of professions, including financial services, healthcare, construction, technology, energy, insurance, and many others.

