CSR Committee: PQE Group establishes internal department to enhance charitable and volunteering projects' governance

FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 4 years, PQE Group has been involved in spreading its culture of social responsibility all over the world, realizing amazing projects where employees are directly involved.

For this reason, the company's management has decided to found an internal CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Committee, which shall provide guidance on all charitable and volunteering activities, monitoring compliance with internal Policy, commitments, and applicable CSR provisions.

It will be composed of the CSR Board and an operative team: employees from the various PQE Group offices, who, through collaboration with local associations, carry out projects to achieve the ESG objectives that the company has set: Clean Water and Sanitation, Gender Equality, Good Health and Well-being, and Reduced Inequalities.

At the end of every financial year, the CSR Committee is in charge of drafting an Annual Action Plan on all activities for the following year, and these cost proposals will be included in the Budget process. The CSR Board will approve the Annual Action Plan together with Budget approval.

This operation has a dual purpose: to directly or indirectly get involved in programs that benefit the communities in & around its units/offices/Regional/Work Centers and locations, with a view to enhancing the quality of life and economic well-being of the local community. The second purpose is to generate, through its CSR initiatives, community goodwill towards employees and help reinforce a positive and socially responsible image of PQE Group as a corporate entity.

The CSR Committee will be regulated by an internal CSR Policy, which encompasses the company's philosophy for carrying out socially useful activities/projects and programs for welfare and sustainability, and development of community at large, preferably in its areas of operation.

"Nowadays companies have the right influence and tools to engage society and promote key values for a better version of ourselves," says Thomas Carganico CSR BoD. "Leading by example, quality, and excellence have been the characteristics of PQE Group since 1998, and today we want to push our efforts even further to be that change we all wish to see in the world."

