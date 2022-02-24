Central City Productions Adds America's Black Forum, Hosted by Marc Morial, to Its Impressive Entertainment Programming Lineup for the Launch of Its Stellar TV Network

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated launch of Central City Productions' Stellar TV Network premiering in July of 2022 is pleased to welcome the return of America's Black Forum (ABF) to its network programming roster, bringing a unique entertainment forum of information and events affecting Black American audiences across the country. The weekly lifestyle magazine TV show currently airs in national broadcast syndication and on Saturday mornings on Bounce TV, highlighting the latest stories and topics affecting African Americans, often spotlighting important stories that aren't told elsewhere.

ABF is one of the first African American information and entertainment forums that's been on television for 40 years.

As one of the first African American information and entertainment forums on television for 40 years, with a 15-year hiatus, ABF returned to the airways in October 2021 and is more relevant than ever. The show is hosted by National Urban League president and CEO Marc Morial. "This show is such a great asset to the African American community, and I feel so fortunate to be working with Central City Productions to continue to have these important conversations," says Morial. "This show reinforces the importance of us telling our own stories."

Each weekly episode brings something new for its growing audience, which currently has a distribution reaching over 200 markets and 95 percent of total TV households. Episodes feature such topics as the plight of the Black farmer, healthy eating, mental health, business entrepreneurship, entertainment profiles, changemakers, community activists, infertility, and more. Show guests include Pinky Cole, a Jamaican-American restaurateur who owns and operates the Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain in Atlanta, GA; Charles Alexander, Mark Edmond, and Jamel Lewis, three best friends from Chicago who started the first Black-owned sliced bread company; California U.S. Senator Steven Bradford, who signed the landmark "reparations" bill into law; and Eddie Taylor of Boulder, CO, a member of The Full Circle Everest Expedition, an all-Black mountain climbing team set to make history. Here is the link to the ABF presentation video: https://vimeo.com/572247271/67e56f2f8c

ABF airs nationally on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m./EST. The show is sponsored by P&G, Toyota, and Verizon and produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Mario Tharpe. HBCU fans will want to stay tuned immediately following ABF to watch the highly-competitive season of Black College Quiz (BCQ), which is hosted by comedic giant Nephew Tommy. The CCP-produced BCQ airs immediately following ABF at 7:30 a.m./EST, also on Bounce TV. Tune in to watch HBCU students compete for cash prizes to advance and further their education.

America's Black Forum and Black College Quiz both are produced by Central City Productions. The shows are executive produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production. ABF station listing can be found here.

"As we celebrate 50 years of producing Black Excellence, the goal of Central City Productions has always been to proudly serve and support the African American community with uplifting, positive and aspirational programming. We are excited to offer shows like America's Black Forum and the Black College Quiz," says CCP Chairman and CEO Don Jackson. "CCP makes it a point to continue to raise up the members of the African American community with shows like America's Black Forum and the Black College Quiz to promote the positive aspects and happenings in Black America."

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a producer of original targeted programming to television. CCP's award-winning television programs include the Stellar Gospel Music Awards (www.stellarawards.com), Black Music Honors (www.blackmusichonors.com), Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, The Black College Quiz Show Series (www.blackcollegequiz.com), and Mentoring Kings (www.mentoringking.com), among many others. CCP is a full-service Black-owned and -targeted television production company that produces, syndicates, and manages advertising sales for all of its Black-targeted programs. Follow America's Black Forum on Instagram @AmericasBlackForum, Twitter @AmBlkForum, Facebook at America's Black Forum, and on the website at www.americasblackforum.com.

