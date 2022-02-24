1 In 4 Workers May Leave Their Job In 2022 New Ecsell Institute Data Shows People Are Quitting Their Bosses

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Resignation isn't going anywhere, according to new research released by Ecsell Institute. Based on a survey of hundreds of employees working for companies throughout the U.S., 25% of employees carry a moderate to high risk of leaving their jobs within the next year.

Ecsell Institute found a silver lining in the data: managers have a great deal of ability to retain their teams. Only 15% of those who report to a high-performing manager are at risk of leaving, versus 66% of those who report to a low-performing manager. Managers of respondents who were at a low risk of quitting shared characteristics of being:

Supportive of opportunities for growth and development.

Consistent and dependable in their leadership.

Open and engaged with team members.

"If our data is any indication, the saying that 'people don't quit their jobs, they quit their bosses' is entirely true," said Bill Eckstrom, CEO of Ecsell Institute. "On an individual level, managers have the power to end the Great Resignation for their companies and make 2022 their year of Great Retention."

About Ecsell Institute

Founded in 2008, Ecsell Institute measures the impact coaching effectiveness has on employee performance. Ecsell has collected and researched over 300,000 documented coaching interactions and works with a myriad of businesses, athletic teams, and school systems to ensure employees, athletes, and students are receiving research-backed coaching to achieve maximum performance.

