Long-Awaited Solution to Simplified Baby Food Storage, Pearce & Parker, Officially Launches

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For busy moms, mealtime for little ones can be one of the most stressful parts of the day. From deciding what a child should eat to knowing what's still fresh, mismatched and unlabeled containers can make the whole experience daunting. For South Carolina mom Holly McLaughlin, one too many similar scenarios led her to create Pearce & Parker, a baby food organizing system for moms. The long-awaited simplified solution has just launched in the U.S. and is set to revolutionize the way we think about and approach meal storage.

With three different product lines, Pearce & Parker has already been the "best kept secret" for months with focus groups in McLaughlin's native California. Available now are the company's glass Lovebug Jars with color-coded silicone lids that allow for easy designation of different food groups, all while being microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe. Meanwhile, the Cutie Cubbies, available for preorder and launching in May, make meal planning a breeze with an eight-cube customizable label organizer that fits neatly inside the fridge or pantry. An additional product called the Happy Hooks offers storage for up to 13 food pouches and will be available this summer.

"The last thing any busy mom wants to do after a long day at work is try and figure out what to feed our kids for dinner or put that pressure on another family member," said McLaughlin. "My hope is that by being organized, we can recover that time and spend it where it really matters which is making memories with our children."

In addition to its signature storage products, the online store also includes home and baby collections which showcase McLaughlin's favorite items. Pearce & Parker offers free shipping within the continental United States. For more information, visit www.shoppearceandparker.com.

About Pearce & Parker

Pearce & Parker is a just-launched company that exists to simplify the lives of busy parents. The revolutionary baby food storage system is designed for seamless organization and meal planning. Developed by mom Holly McLaughlin and named after her two boys, Pearce & Parker offers multiple products that can be easily attached to the already-underutilized space inside a refrigerator door. For more information on Pearce & Parker, visit www.shoppearceandparker.com.

