LaSalle St. Welcomes New Recruits Chesnut & Associates To Its Fast-Growing Network From Avantax Advisory Services Odessa, Texas-Based Wealth Management and Tax Planning Firm Brings More Than $125 Million in Total Client Assets and Over 35 Years of Experience to LaSalle St.

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing an independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platform, today announced the recruitment to its platform of Chesnut & Associates (Chesnut), an independent wealth management and tax planning firm with more than $125 million in client assets based in Odessa, Texas. The firm's founder and president, Troy Chesnut, CFP® – brings over 35 years of experience serving clients needs to the LaSalle St. network.

Founded in 1974, Chesnut provides individual and business clients with wealth management, asset management, financial planning and tax planning services. The firm focuses on guiding clients as they build wealth to ensure successful retirements and then serves as a dedicated partner as they live comfortably while building a lasting legacy.

In addition to its founder and namesake, the firm consists of Mr. Chesnut's grandson Cameron Crone, a financial advisor, who will take over the business in the coming years as part of a succession plan supported by LaSalle St., as well as six professional and administrative staff.

Troy Chesnut said, "As we began our discussions with LaSalle St, we were immediately drawn to its culture of client service. While the firm is the right size for us with a fair fee structure that provides flexibility to choose the right mix of technology and tools for our practice, it is how the firm enables us to work with our clients in a way that fits their needs. We always do what is best for our clients and know LaSalle St. supports us in this approach."

Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Chief Business Development Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome Chesnut to LaSalle St. Troy has built an impressive practice, serving clients with distinction for more than four decades. With LaSalle St., they've partnered with a full-service boutique firm with world class wealth management solutions that values enabling the growth and development of our advisors. We look forward to supporting the Chesnut practice as they expand their business and build upon their success."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

