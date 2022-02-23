HTA Announces New Subcontract Award to The National Historically Black Colleges & University Alumni Association Foundation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HTA Technology Security Consulting (HTA) and The National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation (NHBCUAAF) are pleased to announce a new "HBCU Cybersecurity Cohort Pipeline Program" partnership. This collaboration assists the nation's historically Black colleges and universities with their Cybersecurity workforce development challenges and provides student engagement pathways for education and employment.

With a severe shortage of industry and federal cybersecurity talent and when students face the pandemics of covid and historical challenges of social injustice, the importance of student engagement must be reaffirmed as an essential element of higher education. Students need the knowledge and skills to support employment tenets fundamental to their career growth and development.

This multi-year partnership will focus on strengthening and integrating programs and activities around students who are graduating in Cybersecurity and are interested in working in the federally cleared world of government upon leaving the university. After graduation, we intend to secure corporate hiring relationships and disseminate employment opportunities to secure meaningful employment in the Cybersecurity discipline. The goal is to mobilize students at HBCU engineering schools who will benefit from an HBCU Cybersecurity Cohort Pipeline Program that aligns with industry and government workforce development challenges and their respective diversity & inclusion commitment.

"We are extremely excited to work with NHBCUAAF in bringing together inclusive and diverse ideas and voices that breed creativity and innovation to promote and affirm the power of student engagement," said Michelle Chaudry, President & CEO of HTA. Tyrone Couey, President, NHBCUAAF, added, "This partnership will have an enormous impact on the lives of young men and women at HBCUs who too often face nearly insurmountable barriers to securing meaningful employment in their respective academic disciplines."

About Us

HTA Technology Security Consulting is a certified Woman-Owned, Small, Disadvantaged, Minority business with offices in Chicago, IL, and the Washington DC corridor. Our services include Infrastructure Design, Cybersecurity services such as Risk Vulnerability Assessments (RVA), Security Architecture Review (SAR), Systems Security Engineering (SSE), Risk Management Framework (RMF), Information Security Continuous Monitoring (ISCMAs), Federal Incident Response Evaluations (FIRES), Penetration Testing, Cyber Hunt, IV&V, Cloud Security, and Strategic Staffing Services. HTA has provided services to U.S. Intelligence and Defense agencies, healthcare, insurance, and commercial customers nationwide since 2001.

and-

The National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation, established in 2016, is a premier organization comprised of alumni leaders and associates from HBCUs. We are experienced professionals with the knowledge, skills, and expertise to provide technical assistance to HBCUs and other institutions on a wide range of topics. We deliver our products, consultation, and services with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity.



NHBCUAAF is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization. For more information about NHBCUAAF, visit www.nhbcuaa.org.



