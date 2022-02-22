NATIONBUILDER ANNOUNCES GOAL OF 22 MILLION ACTIONS IN 2022 WITH ACTIONBUTTON

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NationBuilder publicly announced the free version of ActionButton, allowing anyone, anywhere to use the popular social action technology. Alongside this democratization of ActionButton, NationBuilder has set the ambitious goal of 22 million actions taken in 2022.

With today's launch, anyone can visit actionbutton.org and try it out for free, with the option of moving to paid plans for enhanced functionality. "More than ever before, we need tools that create community, conversation and the opportunity to engage each other in meaningful ways," said Lea Endres, Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder. "That means making it easy for people everywhere to not just participate, but to lead."

From quizzes to sentiment polls, petitions to contacting legislators, ActionButton is a simple yet powerful way to engage existing supporters – and to reach new ones. Those initial actions can become pathways of engagement that help leaders everywhere build flourishing communities.

Two of the key product components are its ease of use and its shareability. It takes only a few steps to make a beautifully designed interactive button that can be shared across all social media platforms as well as any web-based tool.

With a vision of democratizing its technology, NationBuilder announced the acquisition of Speakable (the company behind the ActionButton product) in June 2021. The premium experience previously available to brands, nonprofits and publishers – which places custom action buttons on targeted, purpose-driven content in leading publications – is still available and can now be found at actionable.org.

"From day one our goal in acquiring Speakable was to make ActionButton available to more people. We're incredibly proud to have done that in under a year," said Endres. To read more of Endres' thoughts on this milestone, see her letter to the ActionButton community.

Whether increasing awareness about today's important issues, driving legislative outreach around critical policy, or raising donations to support crucial causes, ActionButton puts the power of action in everyone's hands. Founded by Jordan Hewson in 2016 and acquired by NationBuilder in 2021, ActionButton provides instant options to create lasting change. For more information, please visit: https://actionbutton.org/

NationBuilder is the world's most-used software for politics and advocacy, with customers in over 100+ countries worldwide. Led by a majority-female leadership team, NationBuilder has an enduring commitment to access, ensuring accessible pricing for over a decade. NationBuilder provides fully integrated software with a dynamic people database, website hosting, email and text blasting, donations and fundraising. For more information, please visit: https://nationbuilder.com/

