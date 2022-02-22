INSIGHT GLOBAL APPOINTS JARED STREPPA AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY'S TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the promotion of Jared Streppa to President of Insight Global's technology division. In this role, Streppa will be responsible for strengthening the division financially and operationally to ensure that Insight Global remains anchored in its purpose and shared values. As the company continues to grow and employ over 60,000 people annually in North America, Streppa and his team will work to deliver quality IT talent to its customers, as well as provide IT talent with opportunities for fulfilling careers.

"Jared has been an incredible leader to Insight Global's technology division for over a decade, not only helping to strengthen this critical department, but fostering the professional growth of more than 400 team members," said Sam Kaufman, Chief Revenue Officer of Insight Global. "I'm confident that Jared will continue to serve as an invaluable part of the team and will lead our IT division with purpose as it continues to serve as a foundational discipline directly related to our growth."

Streppa graduated from Villanova University with a bachelor's degree in communications. After graduation, he began his professional career in Insight Global's technology division as a recruiter, then continued to elevate his roles as an Account Manager, Sales Manager and Regional Manager, where he successfully led several North American IT markets, as well as business and sales analytics divisions. In his newly appointed role as Vice President, Streppa will oversee a team of five Vice Presidents, 29 Regional Managers and 60+ offices throughout the United States and Canada.

"Insight Global leadership has fostered my own personal and professional development since day one, and as a company committed to promoting from within, I am excited to continue to cultivate an environment where every member of our team has that same experience," said Streppa. "It is no secret that technology will continue to evolve and shape the world around us. Our division is hungry to ensure that our customers and consultants are at the center of that evolution. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve both of those populations, now and in the future."

Streppa's promotion is part of Insight Global's commitment to promote 1,000 people within the 2022 calendar year. As the company works to fulfill its purpose to be the light to those around them, promotion is one of the most tangible ways of doing that. Insight Global is deeply committed to investing in the development of its people and to genuinely caring for employees.

For more information on how Insight Global can assist in supporting technology staffing needs, as well as staffing needs across other industries, please visit www.insightglobal.com.

ABOUT INSIGHT GLOBAL

Insight Global isn't just a staffing company. We're a company that cares for others. It might sound lofty, but it's the idea that gets us up every day, determined to make it true. Insight Global is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, you matter to us, and we have your back. Whether it's finding the right candidate for a job or seamlessly managing a project end to end, our conviction and commitment to our consultants and clients runs deep. With 60+ field offices across the US and Canada, and a commitment to putting more than 80,000 consultants to work in 2022, we believe together, anything is possible. Learn more at www.insightglobal.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Insight Global